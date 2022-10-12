NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens Game Picks

Two historic original six franchises are set to kick off their regular season tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens playing host to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs (-280) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+225) Total: 6.5 (O -134, U +110)

You should probably check your pulse if you can’t get up for opening night between the Habs and Leafs. Even with these two iconic franchises headed in different directions, no love will be lost when these clubs collide. Despite the Maple Leafs having Stanley Cup aspirations and the Habs dreaming of another first-overall selection, you can pretty much throw all logic and data out the window in a rivalry setting like this.

The Leafs are coming off another disappointing exit in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. At the same time, the Habs finished 32nd, ultimately selecting Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick in 2022, who will also make his NHL regular season debut tonight. There will be no shortage of storylines to follow for a young Canadiens team, while the Maple Leafs will have their eyes set on winning the Atlantic division.

Regarding the goalie matchup, expect Toronto to turn towards Matt Murray for the opener, while the Habs will be countering with Jake Allen. Toronto’s goaltending will be a major storyline this season, with two new netminders set to patrol their goal. Murray will make his first start in blue and white and looked comfortable in the preseason, which should give you confidence as long as he’s able to stay healthy.

It’s opening night, and anything can happen, but with the defense, Montreal is set to roll out with a pair of veterans and four youngsters, don’t be surprised if the Leafs score early and often.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs puck line -1.5 (-110)

When these two clubs collided last season, the Maple Leafs and Canadiens split four games, with an average of 5.3 goals per game scorer in those matchups. That might make you question tonight’s total, which is listed at 6.5. Still, it’ll likely take a superhuman performance from Jake Allen for the number to go under the total, meaning it’s hard to look away from the over 6.5 at -134.

Best Bet:

The best goal scorer in the NHL is set to suit up for the Maple Leafs season opener, and there’s plenty to like about his goal-scoring prop. You might think it’s not a value considering Auston Matthews isn’t listed in plus-money to score tonight, but quite the contrary. He’s coming off scoring 60 times in 73 regular season games, so if Matthews can stay healthy, is 65 or 70 goals out of the question? Regardless, his line to score tonight is set at -130. In 27 games against the Habs, Matthews has tallied 22 goals, and it’s a good bet to say that he’ll light the lamp again in the team’s first game.

Best Prop: Auston Matthews Anytime Goal Scorer (-130)