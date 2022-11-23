NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Devils Game Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs (+110) vs. New Jersey Devils (-134) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)
This will be the second meeting over the last week between these two teams. The first saw the Devils pick up a 3-2 overtime victory. It’s about time to question whether or not the Devils are for real. With each passing win, it’s hard to doubt their accomplishments. New Jersey boasts the second-best goal differential in the NHL behind the Boston Bruins. However, the Maple Leafs are not playing poorly, posting a 6-1-3 record over their past ten games.
Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs are expected to start Matt Murray between the pipes, while the Devils will go with Vitek Vanecek. The Leafs’ netminder has a 2-1-1 record with a .913 save percentage, while Vanacek is 9-1 with a .918 save percentage.
What’s most intriguing about the Devils is how good they’ve been on both sides of the puck. New Jersey remains with the second-highest goals per game and the second-lowest goals allowed per game in the NHL.
The issue for the Maple Leafs is they’re thin on the backend, with injuries piling up. Meanwhile, the Devils demonstrated how much quicker they were as a team in the first meeting. That will be difficult for Toronto to play against on the road with the Devils controlling the matchups, so expect New Jersey to win their fourteenth game in a row.
Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-134)
The earlier matchup between these teams saw just five goals scored, yet tonight’s contest has the line set at 6.5. This is something to monitor throughout the day, knowing that these teams are in the top ten in goals allowed per game, so it’s somewhat peculiar to see the total this high. Even though the line seems a little fishy, there’s value in the under 6.5 at -110.
Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)
There are several young and highly skilled players on the Devils, but maybe none are flying under the radar quite like Jesper Bratt. The Devils forward has tallied seven goals and fifteen assists through eighteen games. Bratt has the skill level to make a difference against the Maple Leafs, and it’s difficult to pass on a player of his caliber when listed at or above +200 to score. Expect Bratt to light the lamp at home against the Maple Leafs tonight.
Best Prop: Jesper Bratt to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)
