NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights Game Picks

Two teams looking to continue strong starts to the regular season are set to collide tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Toronto Maple Leafs (-118) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-102) Total: 7 (O +112, U -138)

The Maple Leafs and Golden Knights will enter Monday’s matchup with identical 4-2 records. Each side will look to continue building off a solid start to the campaign amid high expectations. A year filled with injuries and salary cap issues is now behind the Golden Knights, and they’ll be looking to get back to the postseason after falling short. The makeup of their defense is one of the strongest in the NHL and should continue to be a significant strength, while the Maple Leafs will continue to ride their core four up front and try to get over their playoff demons.

Offensive skill is something that both teams possess, but what’s been impressive early on is how they’ve done a solid job of keeping pucks out of their nets. The Golden Knights have allowed just 13 goals over six games, while the Maple Leafs are sitting with 15 over that same sample size.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs will likely continue turning toward Ilya Samsonov, while the Golden Knights should do the same with Logan Thompson. The first-year Maple Leafs’ netminder has posted a 4-0 record with a .938 save percentage, while Thompson is sitting at 2-2 with a .926 save percentage. It’s not hard to be impressed with both starting goalies if they do get the call to start tonight, but the Maple Leafs might have the early season advantage in that department.

On paper, this should be an entertaining matchup between two teams that likely view one another as contenders. The Maple Leafs should be a class ahead of the Golden Knights, and there’s value in them breaking out offensively, so targeting the visitors on the moneyline at -118 is the direction we’ll be taking.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs moneyline (-118)

Despite both teams’ defensive awareness through six games, there’s still a relatively high total set at seven. There’s been a big emphasis on limiting high-danger chances from both sides, as each team knows their opponents have star talent that can make you pay. Neither team has played a run-and-gun style early on, and it’s unlikely they’ll try tonight, so siding with the under seven at -138 is where bettors should gravitate.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-138)

Until Auston Matthews starts putting up goals like we know he’s capable of, we’ll continue targeting his player prop to score, knowing it’s only a matter of time before he gets scorching hot. Matthews has scored just once through six games but does have five assists, and this is a good matchup for him to break out of his early-season slump. The 60-goal scorer is listed at -104 to score, and there’s value in that number, but there’s more to like about his player prop to score multiple goals, which is listed at +490. That’s not a price you’ll see a lot this year once he starts to fill the net with pucks, so there’s value in that, along with his anytime goal scorer prop if you’re looking to play things more carefully.

Best Prop: Auston Matthews Anytime Goal Scorer (-104), Auston Matthews to record 2+ Goals (+490)