NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two Original Six teams will collide tonight from Madison Square Garden, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the New York Rangers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Toronto Maple Leafs (-126) vs. New York Rangers (+105) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105)

The Maple Leafs and Rangers enter this matchup on win streaks, so something will have to give tonight. The visiting Maple Leafs have won four in a row, posting a 9-0-1 record over their last ten games, while the Rangers have also won four straight and are 5-4-1 over the same sample size. With their recent hot stretches, both teams have risen in the Eastern Conference standings and are starting to play much more like we thought they would before the season. Despite some early inconsistencies, the Rangers and Maple Leafs are expected to be in the hunt for a Stanley Cup and are finally playing like it in December.

These teams are built differently, and there’s no right or wrong answer to which has done a better job. It’s hard to argue that the Maple Leafs haven’t found a more sustainable playing style, and it should help them find more success once the postseason hits.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs have confirmed that Matt Murray will start, while the Rangers should go with Igor Shesterkin. The Maple Leafs’ netminder has been excellent, posting a 7-1-2 record with a .926 save percentage. Shesterkin has improved after a slow start, posting a 14-4-4 record with a .916 save percentage.

As well as the Rangers are playing right now, the Maple Leafs have continued one of the NHL’s best stretches this season. With how they play, it’s hard to fade the Leafs in this matchup at a moneyline price of -120.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs moneyline (-126)

The Maple Leafs and Rangers have proven to be stingy defensive teams with solid goaltending tandems. The Leafs sit second in goals allowed per game, while the Rangers are in tenth. Goal scoring hasn’t been easy for either side, but they’re slowly climbing the rankings. The Maple Leafs and Rangers have seen three of their last five games total six or more goals, which should be a sign that the over six is in play. There will always be a chance that these respective goalies steal the show, but there’s too much value in the over six at -115.

Best Bet: Over six (-115)

There’s plenty of star talent on the Maple Leafs, but one player that doesn’t get enough attention is William Nylander. The Swedish winger has tallied 17 goals and 16 assists through 30 games and has continued to be a dynamic threat every time he steps on the ice. Nylander sits first on the team with 17 goals, but he’s priced better than other top options. As a result, there’s some value in targeting Nylander to score against the Rangers, which is priced at +184.

Best Prop: William Nylander to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+184)