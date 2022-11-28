NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings Game Picks

Two of the hotter teams in the Eastern Conference will collide tonight, with the Detroit Red Wings playing host to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs (-146) vs. Detroit Red Wings (+122) Total: 6 (O -122, U +100)

There’s much to like about the Maple Leafs and Red Wings as they enter this Monday night tilt. Toronto has won three straight games with a 6-1-3 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings have won four in a row and are 6-2-2 over that sample size. The Red Wings expected their young talent to make a jump this season, and they’ve already been performing above expectations, sitting top-three in the Atlantic division.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs didn’t start the season with consistency, especially on offense. However, they’ve gotten back on track lately, proving to be a top team in the Eastern Conference. For the amount of noise in Toronto, you wouldn’t think they’re 13-5-5 and second in the Atlantic division.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs will start Matt Murray, while the Red Wings turn to Ville Husso. The Maple Leafs’ netminder owns a 4-1 record with a .921 save percentage, while Husso is 9-2-3 with a .919 save percentage.

Despite some solid plus-money with the Red Wings’ moneyline at +122, it’s hard to fade the Leafs, who warrant consideration at -146.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs moneyline (-146)

Even though there’s plenty of offensive talent in this contest, the total is set at just six, with the over slightly juiced at -122 and the under at +100. Three of the last five Maple Leafs’ games have seen six or fewer goals scored, while just two of the previous five Red Wings have too. The Red Wings have tallied the 14th most goals per game in the NHL, and the Maple Leafs are slightly below at 18th, but that number has been climbing. Even with both goalies playing well, there’s too much value with the over at -122.

Best Bet: Over six (-122)

Many of the Maple Leafs’ top offensive players have started to find their form, providing value in them to score. Maple Leafs’ captain John Tavares has continued to be a point-per-game player, with 12 goals and 13 assists through 22 games on the campaign. He’s done an excellent job creating offense consistently. As a result, there’s value in targeting Tavares to light the lamp tonight, currently listed at an appetizing price of +164.

Best Prop: John Tavares to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+164)