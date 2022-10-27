NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Sharks Game Picks

After an inconsistent start to the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a great bounce-back spot against the lowly San Jose Sharks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Toronto Maple Leafs (-225) vs. San Jose Sharks (+184) Total: 6.5 (O -106, U -114)

Even though the Maple Leafs have posted a 4-3 record to begin their campaign, they haven’t looked consistent, notoriously playing down to their competition. We’ve already seen them lose games to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes; two teams projected to be amongst the worst.

Even with early season struggles against lackluster competition, the Maple Leafs are still sizable favorites against San Jose at -225 on the moneyline. A case can be made that the Maple Leafs should lay a beatdown on the Sharks. However, it’s hard to trust Toronto. Still, there will come the point when they get out of this early season funk, and their star players will put up point totals we’re accustomed to.

If it doesn’t go well against the 2-7 San Jose Sharks, the Leafs might need to ask some hard questions about the team. For the time being, it’s hard to avoid looking at their plus-money puck line price at +118.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs puck line -1.5 (+118)

It’s been a struggle for the Sharks to score goals, which looks like a trend that will continue. The team averages just below two goals per game, which won’t go well against the Maple Leafs’ defense. Toronto shouldn’t have difficulty creating offense in this contest, but the same can’t be said for San Jose, so that could be a problem if you’re looking to target the over. There’s always the potential that the Maple Leafs put up a seven spot and go over the total themselves, but it’s hard to have confidence in that right now, so side with the under 6.5 at -114.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-114)

It’s been a slow start for some of the Leafs’ top players, but the one that appears most snake-bitten is winger Mitch Marner. He has good underlying numbers but doesn’t have much to show for it. Through seven games, Marner has just one goal and four assists, well off last season’s pace, where he came close to breaking the 100-point plateau. There’s too much value in his goal-scoring prop to avoid at +192.

Best Prop: Mitch Marner to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+192)