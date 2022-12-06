NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Stars Game Picks

Two teams with players on historic point streaks will collide, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Dallas Stars.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Toronto Maple Leafs (-118) vs. Dallas Stars (-102) Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -118)

Two of the most talented players in the NHL are looking to extend their respective point streaks tonight. Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars has recorded a point in 18 straight games, while Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs has done so in 19 straight. In addition, this will be the first time in NHL history that two players who enter a matchup on 18 or more game point streaks have ever faced off.

The visiting Maple Leafs are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, posting a 7-0-3 record over their last ten games. The Stars haven’t been slouches either, sitting at 5-1-4 over that same sample size. These teams met earlier this season in Toronto, which saw the Maple Leafs register a 3-2 victory. The Stars have been better than anticipated, leading the Central division, while the Maple Leafs only sit behind the red-hot Boston Bruins in the Atlantic.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs will turn to Matt Murray, while the Stars will start Jake Oettinger. The Leafs’ netminder has a 5-1-2 record with a .922 save percentage, while Oettinger is 9-2-3 with a .917 save percentage. Both goalies have been relatively strong when they’ve been between the pipes, so that could result in a tight affair this evening.

There’s a lot to like structurally about how the Maple Leafs are playing right now. The Stars are also playing well, but Toronto looked stronger in their earlier meeting. As a result, looking towards the Maple Leafs’ price on the moneyline has some value at -118.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs moneyline (-118)

Even with offensive stars on both rosters, the defense has become a focal point for these teams. The Stars have scored at the second-highest clip in the NHL, but both teams reside in the top eight in goals allowed per game too. We already witnessed them play a 3-2 game earlier this season, and this matchup feels like one where we could repeat history. It’s unlikely you will see this game open up, so there’s value in targeting the under 6.5 at -118.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-118)

The easy way out would be to look at one of Robertson or Marner, but there’s better value elsewhere. Maple Leafs’ captain John Tavares has been flying under the radar, tallying 12 goals and 14 assists in 26 games. Even though he’s already played at a point-per-game clip, he has another gear. Tavares is listed at +200 to score, and that price is far too juicy to pass up in this contest.

Best Prop: John Tavares to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)