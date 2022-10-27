NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Blackhawks Game Picks

The Chicago Blackhawks have looked impressive early this season, while the Edmonton Oilers continue to find their stride and play to their potential.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (-225) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (+184) Over: 6.5 (O -115, U -105)

Despite most hockey fans thinking the Chicago Blackhawks would be a disaster this season, they’ve played some strong hockey early on, posting a 4-2 record after winning four straight contests. The Oilers have gotten back on track after a slow start, owning a 4-3 record and having won two consecutive games. It’s hard to see the Blackhawks’ success continuing with how their current roster stands, while the Oilers have the potential to get a streak going. Edmonton will enter this game as sizable road favorites at -225 on the moneyline, and that should hardly be a surprise, while the Hawks sit at +184.

Regarding the goalies, the Oilers will turn towards Jack Campbell after he had the night off last night in leg one of their back-to-back. The Hawks should continue riding the hot Alex Stalock. Campbell has been improving as he’s played more games but still has a 3-2 record with a .895 save percentage. Stalock has been excellent, posting a 3-1 record with a .938 save percentage. It’s unlikely those numbers continue for Stalock, while you should see some correction from Campbell sooner rather than later.

Even though it’s been excellent for the Blackhawks early on, it’s hard to see that continuing against the Oilers. Edmonton is too deep offensively and has much more star power, so there’s some value in targeting them to record a multi-goal victory on the puck line, priced in plus-money territory at +116.

Best Bet: Oilers puck line -1.5 (+116)

The Oilers are starting to score goals, and that’s a scary premise, especially when you consider how they’ve tightened things up defensively. It’s hard to see this Blackhawks’ defense competing with the Oilers’ offense, so this should be a high-scoring game. The Hawks have a lackluster forward group up front, and their goalies have performed above expectations, but it’s difficult to see that continuing. With the amount of star power the Oilers boast up front, the Hawks won’t keep pace, even if you expect them to score multiple goals in this game. There’s likely some value in looking towards the over 6.5, priced at -115.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115)

Oilers winger Evander Kane has put together two goals and three assists through seven games and likely has more to give. It’s hard to see the Hawks’ defensive core finding solutions to stop the big power forward, and there’s definite value in targeting him to score. With more production on the horizon for Kane, this is an excellent opportunity for him to get going, so looking for him to score at +156 is something we’ll gravitate towards.

Best Prop: Evander Kane to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+156)