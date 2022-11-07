NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Capitals Game Picks

Neither the Washington Capitals nor Edmonton Oilers have been streaking, but there’s always potential fireworks when these clubs collide.

Edmonton Oilers (-166) vs. Washington Capitals (+138) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Oilers and Capitals enter after losing two consecutive games. Edmonton owns a 7-5 record, while the Capitals sit at 5-6-2. The Oilers entered the season with high expectations after making the Western Conference Finals last season and appeared to made improvements to their roster in the offseason. On the other side, we’re dealing with an older Capitals team whose time as a contender seems to be fading.

Each side has playoff aspirations, but some corrections must be made before either can make a run. The Oilers need to figure out their puzzling goalie situation, while the Capitals need to find more scoring up and down their lineup.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, keep an eye on both clubs’ morning skates, but the Oilers will turn to Jack Campbell or Stuart Skinner, while the Capitals should start Darcy Kuemper. Campbell has struggled in his first season for the Oilers, while Skinner has been lights out through four starts with a .944 save percentage. Kuemper has been strong with the Caps, posting a 4-5-1 record and a .919 save percentage.

There’s not much value on the moneyline or puck line tonight, but the Oilers should start to slow things defensively. The Capitals have shown an inability to score consistently, so it’s hard to look away from the Oilers on the moneyline at -166.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-166)

Looking at the Oilers and Capitals, these two are polar opposites through the first ten games. The Oilers have the fourth-highest scoring offense but sit in 24th in goals allowed per game. The Capitals are 28th in goals per game but 11th in goals allowed per game. With the Capitals at home, it’s important to note that their last seven games have seen five or fewer goals scored in each. Even with a high-scoring Oilers offense, don’t be surprised if the Capitals dictate how this plays out, so siding with the under 6.5 has some value at -110.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)

Connor McDavid has been downright sensational. We already knew what he is capable of, but he’s on a run where he’s recorded 15 points over his last five games, and it’s hard to envision the Capitals stopping him. The Oilers’ superstar has continued adding new facets to his already elite game, leading him to fill the net at a much faster pace than we’re accustomed to. With the Oilers being in a position to trade chances, it shouldn’t be hard to buy into McDavid recording another multi-point game at -122.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-122)