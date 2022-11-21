NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Devils Game Picks

The scorching-hot New Jersey Devils are in action, playing host to a potent Edmonton Oilers offense.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (+128) vs. New Jersey Devils (-156) Total: 7 (O +118, U -144)

It’s difficult not to highlight the New Jersey Devils in this matchup, who enter this contest as winners of twelve straight games and the second-best record in the NHL. The Devils didn’t enter the season with expectations of a stretch like this, let alone be considered one of the top teams in the league. However, the Devils have looked great with solid goaltending, a young offensive core stepping, and a formidable top-four on defense. Things haven’t been bad for the Oilers, but they haven’t stood out from the pack, going 5-5 over their last ten.

Edmonton has had no problem scoring goals, lighting the lamp at the seventh-best rate in the NHL. The issue for the Oilers has been goaltending, specifically Jack Campbell. He’s been downright abysmal for Edmonton, so the team will likely turn to Stuart Skinner in this matchup. On the other hand, the Devils will look to ride Vitek Vanecek in the net. Skinner has a 4-4 record with a .930 save percentage, while Vanacek is 8-1 with a .916 save percentage.

Before the season, it would have been shocking to see the Devils as -154 favorites on the moneyline over Edmonton, but the odds make sense with each team’s start to the season.

The Oilers can score with the Devils, but New Jersey’s speed will cause issues for Edmonton’s back end, so targeting the home side is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-156)

It’s not often you see an NHL game with a total set at seven, but these are two high-scoring offenses. The over is in plus-money territory at +118, while the under is juiced at -144. The Devils have proven they can limit a team offensively, allowing a combined three goals over their last two games. As tempting as it may be to expect an offensive outburst, expect the finishing total to fall under seven.

Best Bet: Under seven (-144)

The New Jersey Devils’ young core has started to form into impact players. One that sticks out is Jack Hughes. The electric center has already tallied seven goals and twelve assists, including seven points over his last five games. The Oilers have been allowing many high-danger chances, and Hughes’s elite skill level should provide opportunities to find the back of the net. As a result, there’s some value in targeting him to score at +158.

Best Prop: Jack Hughes to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+158)