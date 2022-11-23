NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Islanders Game Picks

There have been some positive early trends for the New York Islanders, while the Edmonton Oilers are looking to break out of a slump.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (+106) vs. New York Islanders (-128) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128)

After missing the playoffs last year, the New York Islanders have played some solid hockey as the end of November looms. The team has played well on both sides of the puck, posting a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Oilers are 4-6 over that same stretch. The Islanders lack the high-end talent of the Oilers but are a team accustomed to playing as a unit.

It’s hard to determine who the Islanders are, but they’ve proven they can be competitive in a tough Metropolitan division. This was somewhat expected after a disappointing season last year, with this team boasting one of the strongest backends and goaltending tandems. The Islanders have a great mix of defenders who make life incredibly difficult for opposing forwards, so it’s no surprise they’re eleventh in the fewest goals allowed per game.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner, while the Islanders should trot out Ilya Sorokin. Skinner has done an admirable job taking over the starting position in goal, posting a 4-5 record with a .921 save percentage. Sorokin is one of the top young goalies in the NHL, owning an 8-5 record with a .926 save percentage.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-128)

The Islanders and Oilers have seen three of their last five games surpass tonight’s total, set at 6.5. Edmonton’s probable starter, Skinner, has quietly come back to earth, so it’s more likely the Islanders will get several by him. The Oilers have game-changing talent up front, which should make for a back-and-forth offensive affair. It’s challenging to avoid targeting the over 6.5 at +104.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+104)

There’s been more to like about the Islanders’ offensively than many expected entering the season. Much of that stems from their new system allowing more offensive freedom. It’s been game-changing for Brock Nelson. The center has recorded nine goals and ten assists through 19 games and has been a key offensive force for the 12th-highest-scoring offense in hockey. Playing against an Oilers team that has struggled in the net and on the backend makes Nelson’s price to score attractive at +168.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)