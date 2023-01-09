NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Kings Game Picks

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet for the second time this season after colliding in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (-110) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-110) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U -104)

Edmonton got the better of the Kings in their playoff matchup, which didn’t carry over into their first regular season contest, with LA posting a 3-1 victory on November 16. Not only did the Kings get the better of the Oilers, but they are also seven points ahead in the standings. For an Oilers team that reached the Western Conference Finals last year, more has been expected of them. Edmonton enters with a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games, while the Kings are 7-2-1 over that same sample size.

After surprising people by qualifying for the playoffs last season, we’re seeing glimpses of what the Kings are capable of. On paper, they’re an improved team, evident in January, which should be worrisome for the Oilers.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers should continue riding Stuart Skinner, while the Kings are expected to do the same with Pheonix Copley. The Oilers netminder has a 12-10-2 record with a .915 save percentage. Copley has been a significant reason why the Kings have started to find success, posting a 10-2-0 record with a .904 save percentage.

These teams are evenly priced on the moneyline, both priced at -110. With a good stretch of play and their earlier defensive clinic against Edmonton, there’s potential value in backing the home side.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (-110)

Both franchises have had issues keeping pucks out of their nets through three months. The total is currently set at 6.5, even though these teams combined for just four goals earlier. Still, they also sit in the top half of the NHL in goal scoring per game, with Edmonton sixth. Over the Oilers’ last five games, just two have seen seven or more goals scored, while the same holds for the Kings. There’s potential value in expecting a similar game as their first meeting, leading us to the under 6.5 presents at -104.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-104)

There haven’t been many standout offensive performers on the Kings, but they’ve done an excellent job scoring as a team. One addition they made via trade was Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild, who has worked out splendidly. The skilled forward has sparked the team offensively, tallying 42 points in 43 games. He might not be known as a prototypical goal scorer, but Fiala can bend the twine. At +220 to score, Fiala is showing value in this matchup.

Best Prop: Kevin Fiala to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+220)