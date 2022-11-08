NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Lightning Game Picks

Two teams projected to be among the highest-scoring in the NHL will face off tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (+140) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-170) Total: 6.5 (O -124, U +102)

Neither the Oilers nor the Lightning got off to great starts this season, but both have done a solid job of correcting their paths. The Oilers are playing the second leg of a back-to-back tonight after dropping a 5-4 decision to the Washington Capitals yesterday, their third straight loss. Tampa Bay has been playing better, posting a 6-3-1 record over their past ten games, which has propelled them up the Atlantic division standings. The Bolts have made three straight Stanley Cup appearances and tend to start slow, which makes sense, considering they have shorter offseasons.

The Oilers also went deep into the playoffs last season, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. Goal-scoring has not been an issue for Edmonton, but keeping pucks out of their net has been. After going out and signing one of the top free-agent goalies, the team’s struggles remain in goal, which has them 24th in goals allowed per game. Unsurprisingly, the team also has the third-highest scoring offense, while the Lightning remain in the middle of the pack in both categories.

Tonight’s goalie matchup should have the home side with an advantage. The Oilers will likely turn to Jack Campbell for the second leg of their back-to-back, while the Lightning should do the same with Andrei Vasilevskiy. The first year of his five-year contract with the Oilers hasn’t gone great for Campbell, posting a 5-3 record with a .874 save percentage. Meanwhile, Vasilevskiy sits at 4-3-1 with a .911 save percentage. With a lack of confidence in Campbell, it’s easy to give the Lightning a sizable advantage in goal.

It will be hard to consider the Oilers until Campbell figures things out. Tampa Bay has been playing solid hockey, and their puck line price has some value at +140.

Best Bet: Lightning puck line -1.5 (+140)

We’ve already mentioned that both teams aren’t afraid to score goals. Looking at the Oilers, five of their last six games have seen seven or more goals scored. Edmonton will produce on offense, regardless of anything else. As a result, targeting the over 6.5 has value at -124.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-124)

One of the best goal scorers in the NHL has a price to score tonight that will be difficult to ignore. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has continued to be productive early on, tallying seven goals and six assists. He’s had a bit of a dry spell in terms of goal-scoring lately, but this is a perfect matchup for him to break out again. Stamkos is listed at +136 to score tonight, and it’s a price to consider.

Best Prop: Steven Stamkos to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+136)