NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Predators Game Picks

Two teams looking to get back in the win column collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Nashville Predators.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (-134) vs. Nashville Predators (+112) Total: 6.5 (O-128, U+106)

Both the Oilers and Predators enter this matchup after losing their last game. Edmonton is still playing slightly better at the moment, having posted a 5-4-1 record over their past ten games, while the Preds are 3-5-2 over that same sample size. After making a trip to the Western Conference Finals last season, more has been expected of Edmonton, but they still remain in the playoff hunt, even amidst some ups and downs. The same can’t exactly be said for the Preds, who remain underwhelming at best and haven’t really been able to string together victories on a consistent basis.

Keeping pucks out of the net has been the biggest issue for the Oilers, who currently sit 22nd in the NHL. Whether you want to attribute that to lackluster goaltending or defensive play, it will need to be cleaned up if they have hopes of finding themselves in a similar position as last season.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner, while the Predators should do the same with Juuse Saros. The Oilers netminder has posted a 9-8-1 record, paired with a .915 save percentage, while Saros is 9-9-4 with a .911 save percentage.

This will be the final meeting of three this season between these teams, which have already seen the Oilers win the first two matchups by a combined score of 13-7. Knowing that, it’s hard to avoid the value price of the Oilers on the moneyline, sitting at an appetizing number of -134.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-134)

Even though the Predators sit fourth-last in goals scored per game, that hasn’t stopped these matchups against the Oilers from being high-scoring. The first game saw the Oilers pick up a 7-4 victory, while the second saw them come out on top 6-3. That should bode well for people expecting a lot of goals to be scored here, meaning the over could attract bettors. The total for this contest is currently set at 6.5, with the over listed at -128, while the under is coming in at +106. With the trends these teams bring to the table in the first two matchups, it’s hard to avoid the over here tonight.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

You don’t often see a player’s goal-scoring prop listed with some juice on the price and still have value. That’s exactly the case with Connor McDavid tonight, who’s currently listed at -110 to score. McDavid has been on a different planet for the Oilers to kick off this campaign, having posted 28 goals and 34 assists through just 32 games. He’s averaging just shy of a goal per game and has already recorded three goals and five assists in just two games against the Preds. With that, it’s hard to fade his goal-scoring prop tonight, and there’s definite value in backing this generational star to light the lamp.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-110)