NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Predators Game Picks

Two teams looking to climb the Western Conference standings will collide when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Nashville Predators tonight.

Edmonton Oilers (-140) vs. Nashville Predators (+116) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104)

Both teams enter this matchup after suffering losses last night and will try to get back on track in their second meeting of the season. The first matchup saw the Oilers outlast the Preds in a high scoring 7-4 affair. Edmonton has a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Predators are 5-3-2 over that same sample size.

There hasn’t been much consistency through two months for either franchise, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some value in this matchup. The Oilers are listed as road favorites at -140 on the moneyline, while the Predators are +116. The prices are understandable, considering the Oilers’ victory against the Preds in November.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Oilers are expected to start Jack Campbell, while the Predators should do the same with Kevin Lankinen. It hasn’t been easy for Campbell in his first season with the Oilers, posting a 7-6 record with a .872 save percentage. Lankinen has been strong for Nashville in a backup role, which has seen him post a 3-3 record with a .934 save percentage. There will come a time when Campbell figures things out in goal, and what better time than against the 29th-highest-scoring offense in the NHL?

Even though Lankinen has been impressive for Nashville, there’s more to like about the Oilers in this matchup. Their moneyline price of -140 still has value and would be difficult to fade.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-140)

After these teams combined to score eleven goals in their first meeting, it’s hardly a surprise to see the total set at 6.5, with the over having some juice at -128 and the under at +104. Both teams are on the second leg of a back-t0-back, and neither will be starting their top goalie, so goals could come at a high rate. That’s not to say we will end up with double-digit goals again, but there’s value in siding with the over 6.5.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

With the Oilers having one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NHL, it’s not exactly a stretch to look toward some of their star talent to contribute. Leon Draisaitl is the second half of the most dynamic duo in the NHL and has continued to put up astronomical point totals. The German forward has tallied 19 goals and 27 assists through just 28 games. The Predators are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of goals allowed per game, but Draisaitl tallied one goal and four assists in their first meeting. That should give bettors confidence in backing the superstar to light the lamp tonight at +114.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+114)