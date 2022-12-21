NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Stars Game Picks

Two teams looking to climb the NHL standings will face off tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers paying a visit to the Dallas Stars.

Edmonton Oilers (+126) vs. Dallas Stars (-152) Total: 6.5 (O -122, U +100)

Dallas has continued to play consistent hockey, which has them sitting with the second-best record in the Western Conference, trailing just the Vegas Golden Knights. Over their last ten games, the Stars have a 6-2-2 record, while the Oilers have had more inconsistencies over that stretch, going 4-4-2.

There are positives to both rosters, but the Stars have demonstrated that they can play any style, sitting fourth in goals scored per game and seventh in goals allowed per game. On the other hand, Edmonton has had no issues scoring, boasting two of the game’s biggest stars. However, they’ve had problems keeping pucks out of their net, sitting 23rd.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers should continue to ride Stuart Skinner, while the Stars should do the same with Jake Oettinger. The Oilers’ netminder has a 9-8-1 record with a .915 save percentage, while Oettinger is 13-4-3 with a .922 save percentage. The Stars’ goaltender is one of the NHL’s top starters, and his numbers continue to reflect that.

The Stars blew the Oilers out 6-2 in November, and although that’s only one game, it’s hard to ignore how consistent Dallas has been. The Stars’ moneyline price of -152 is worth considering, especially when you look at their strong 9-3-3 home record.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-152)

Solving Oettinger will be an issue, even for the offensively strong Edmonton Oilers. The same can’t be said for the Stars’ offensive attack against Skinner, as beating the Oilers’ goaltenders and defense hasn’t been rocket science. The total for this matchup is set at 6.5, with the over sitting at -122 and under at +100. We’ve already seen these teams combine for eight goals, so it won’t be a surprise if that happens again. As a result, there’s likely some value in targeting the over 6.5.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-122)

Heading into the season, the Stars were not expected to be one of the top-scoring teams in the NHL. They’ve bucked that notion, and a significant reason for that has been Jason Robertson emerging as a superstar. The sniping winger has tallied 24 goals and 23 assists through 33 games and recorded one goal and two assists in the earlier matchup against Edmonton. There’s some value in targeting Robertson to score, which is set at an appetizing price of +122.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+122)