NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Wild Game Picks

Two teams looking to continue their winning ways collide when the Edmonton Oilers pay a visit to the Minnesota Wild.

Edmonton Oilers (+105) vs. Minnesota Wild (-126) Total: 6.5 (O -122, U +100)

The Oilers enter this matchup with two straight wins and a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Wild are 7-3 over that same sample size. Despite some early inconsistencies, both teams have picked things up. These teams have already met twice this season, which has seen both teams pick up a victory.

Goal scoring has been the biggest reason for the Oilers’ success, with them fifth in goals scored per game. That should hardly come as a surprise with the amount of star talent they have, but it’s still noteworthy. On the other hand, more was expected from the Wild in that department, but they’ve been slowly seeing their offensive numbers increase.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner, while the Wild should do the same with Filip Gustavsson. The Oilers netminder has a 9-6 record with a .919 save percentage, while Gustavsson is 5-4-1 with a .920 save percentage. There have been things to like about these goalies, which could make you reconsider if you’re expecting a goal-scoring bonanza.

These teams are evenly matched on paper, and there’s no considerable difference in their moneyline prices. Still, the Oilers are more appealing, so it’s hard to avoid their plus-money price on the moneyline at +105.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (+105)

Each of the two matchups we’ve seen between the Oilers and Wild has tallied seven or more goals, so it’s not a surprise to see the total set at 6.5, with the over slightly juiced at -122. With the Wild working out their offensive struggles, it’s easier to see the goal-scoring trends continue. There’s a lot of offensive focus on these rosters, and the defensive has been lacking at points, so there should be some value in siding with the over 6.5 at -122.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-122)

It’s hard to ignore Connor McDavid‘s success. The team’s captain has tallied seven goals and 13 points over their last five games and has tallied two goals and two assists in the first two matchups against Minnesota. That should give you confidence in what he brings to the table, so there should be a lot of consideration in looking towards McDavid to light the lamp. McDavid is listed at +100 to score and is just another reason why there’s value in this number. As a result, look for McDavid’s hot stretch to continue and for him to find the back of the net this evening.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+100)