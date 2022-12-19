NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Bruins Game Picks

Two Atlantic division foes collide tonight from TD Garden, with the Boston Bruins playing host to the Florida Panthers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida Panthers (+146) vs. Boston Bruins (-176) Total: 6.5 (O-122, U+100)

The Bruins and Panthers are set to meet for the third time this season, which has seen the teams split the first two contests. Boston won on home ice 5-3, while the Panthers responded at home with a 5-2 win. Tonight’s matchup being in Boston could give the Bruins another edge here, especially when you consider their home dominance this year, where they’ve already posted a 16-0-2 record. In addition, the Panthers have also struggled on the road, where they sit at 7-9-1.

Florida has posted a 5-5 record over their past ten games, while the Bruins are 7-1-2 over that same sample size. It’s challenging to find a lot of issues with how this Boston team has performed through two-plus months of the season, and they’ve continued to bank points in the standings as a result. The Bruins have only lost four times in regulation through 30 games, and their consistency has been unmatched throughout the NHL.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, while the Bruins should do the same with Linus Ullmark. The Panthers netminder has posted a 7-9-1 record, paired with a .894 save percentage, while Ullmark has been dominant for the B’s and sits with a 17-1-1 record, along with a .938 save percentage. Knowing that, it’s hard not to give the Bruins a significant advantage in goal this evening.

There will come a time this season when the Bruins will stop playing near-flawless hockey at home, but it’s not easy to envision that happening in this matchup tonight. Boston matches up well with this Florida team, and there’s too much value in their puck line odds at +132 to avoid here tonight.

Best Bet: Bruins puck line (+132)

Even though the Bruins sit first in goals allowed per game in the NHL, the first two games in this season series have seen seven or more goals scored. Florida has struggled to keep pucks out of their net and sits 20th in goals allowed per game, meaning there should be some confidence that there could be a high-scoring affair. In addition, both of these teams sit in the top ten in goals scored per game, meaning offense should likely be at the forefront in this matchup. As a result, there’s likely some value in siding with the over 6.5, which comes at an excellent price of -122.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-122)

In a matchup that projects to be high scoring like this one, it’s hard to look past one of the best goal-scorers in the league to light the lamp. The player we’re talking about is David Pastrnak, who has already recorded twenty goals in just 30 games this season. With the struggles the Panthers have had keeping pucks out of their net, it’s hardly a stretch to see Pastrnak getting on the scoresheet tonight. He’s continued to be the team’s most consistent goal-scoring threat, and the fact you can still get him in plus-money territory means he should be considered tonight to score at +108.

Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+108)