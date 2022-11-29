NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Flames Game Picks

There hasn’t been much consistency for the Calgary Flames or Florida Panthers, but they’ll be looking to get back on track tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida Panthers (+134) vs. Calgary Flames (-164) Total: 6.5 (O -118, U -104)

Expectations were high for the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers this season. Additionally, these teams completed a blockbuster trade during the offseason, yet neither side has benefited. The visiting Panthers have a 4-3-3 record over their last ten games, while the Flames are 4-5-1 over that same sample size.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Panthers are expected to turn towards Sergei Bobrovsky on the second leg of their back-t0-back, while the Flames should do the same with Jacob Markstrom. The Panthers’ netminder has a 4-5-1 record with a .888 save percentage, while Markstrom is 8-5-2 with a .889 save percentage. More is expected from both goalies moving forward, as there have been issues through two months of the season.

With the Panthers set to play for the second consecutive night and the struggles we’ve seen with Bobrovsky, it’s hard to look to the visitors. As a result, there’s some value with the Flames’ moneyline at -164.

Best Bet: Flames moneyline (-164)

Over the Flames’ last three games, they’ve seen none of those matchups exceed five goals, while the Panthers have seen each of their previous three games combine for seven or more. The Flames will control the matchups, and Darryl Sutter is notorious for his defensive brand of hockey, so don’t be surprised if Calgary dictates the pace. The total for this matchup is currently set at 6.5, with the over coming in at -118 and the under sitting at -104. There’s some clear value in siding with the under 6.5 tonight.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-104)

In his return to the Scotiabank Saddledome, it’s hard to say what the welcome will be for Matthew Tkachuk, but he’s the type of player that feeds off a crowd. The feisty winger has continued to make the players around him better, managing to tally ten goals and 19 assists in twenty games. Not only is he contributing at a high rate on the scoresheet, but he’s also bringing a different level of physicality to the Panthers. Tkachuk is listed at an appetizing +180 to score, and there’s a lot of value in those odds.

Best Prop: Matthew Tkachuk to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+180)