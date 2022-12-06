NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Jets Game Picks

Two teams looking to continue playing solid hockey will collide tonight, with the Florida Panthers visiting the Winnipeg Jets from the Canada Life Centre.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida Panthers (-126) vs. Winnipeg Jets (+105) Total: 6.5 (O-110, U-110)

The Panthers have won two straight games and posted a 4-3-3 record over their past ten, while the Jets are 7-3 over that same sample size. There’s a lot to like about the direction these teams are headed in, which should make for a compelling matchup tonight. You’re slowly starting to see more consistency, and there’s a lot of talent on these respective clubs, even if we were unsure what to expect from them this season.

It’s interesting to note that even though the Jets are playing some good hockey at the moment, they’re actually listed as slight home underdogs in this matchup at +105, while the visiting Panthers are priced at -126. That might make you pause if you’re looking at the Jets, but they’ve been dominant at home with a 9-3 record, while the Panthers are 6-7-1 as the visitors.

Looking toward the expected goalie matchup tonight, the Panthers should be relying on Spencer Knight between the pipes, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Panthers netminder has posted an 8-3-3 record, paired with a .923 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 12-5-1 with a .931 save percentage. Both goalies have been very strong to this point of the season, meaning an entertaining duel in net should be the case this evening.

Even though Knight and the Panthers are playing well, there’s simply too much value in the home side with how they’re rolling right now. The fact you’re able to get a plus-money price for the Jets in this matchup at home means this is the direction bettors should lean in.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (+105)

Three of the past five Jets and Panthers games have both seen seven or more goals scored, which is interesting considering the numbers that these respective goalies have posted. The total for tonight is currently set at 6.5, with the over and under both equally priced at -110. There’s certainly the potential that offensive fireworks could go down here, but with two goalies playing as well as Hellebuyck and Knight, it’s hard to see a ton of offense being generated here. As a result, there’s value in siding with the under 6.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)

The Winnipeg Jets have some bonafide goal scorers up front, but their best one is winger Kyle Connor. He hasn’t necessarily lived up to that early on, but he’s still posted eight goals and 15 assists through 23 games. When you have the shot he does, the goals will start to come in bunches, and that’s exactly what we envision transpiring tonight against a Panthers team that has trouble keeping pucks out of their net. There’s definite value in looking towards Connor to score tonight, which is currently priced at a scrumptious number of +148.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+148)