NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two Atlantic division rivals will collide tonight from Scotiabank Arena, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida Panthers (+150) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-182) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -112)

The Panthers enter this divisional tilt playing for the second consecutive day, which saw them post a convincing 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres yesterday. Toronto last played on Saturday, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Boston Bruins. Florida has two straight wins and is 6-4 over their last ten games, while the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 over that same stretch.

After winning the President’s Trophy last season and revamping their roster, there were questions about how successful this Panthers team would be. They’re proving they aren’t strong enough on the backend or in the net. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have been one of the most consistent threats in the NHL, but questions still exist about whether or not they can win in the postseason.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, while the Maple Leafs should do the same with Matt Murray. The Panthers netminder will likely take the crease for the second consecutive night and has a 12-13-1 record with a .899 save percentage. Murray has been solid for the Maple Leafs, owning an 11-5-2 record with a .917 save percentage.

It’s hard not to give the Maple Leafs an edge in goal, especially considering that the Panthers played yesterday. There are too many inconsistencies with Florida to trust them daily, and with the Maple Leafs well-rested, it’s hard to avoid looking at their puck line odds of +140.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs Puck Line -1.5 (+140)

The Maple Leafs and Panthers are threats to score at a high clip, with each sitting in the top 12 in goals scored per game. The most significant difference between these clubs is the Maple Leafs also sit sixth in goals allowed per game, while the Panthers are 21st. Over the Maple Leafs’ last five games, two have seen seven or more goals scored, while the Panthers have seen that transpire in just two games. Even with these high-scoring offenses, there’s some value in siding with the under 6.5 after going through recent trends.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-112)

Considering the numbers he put together last year, it hasn’t been your prototypical season for Auston Matthews. Still, opponents take notice whenever the big center steps on the ice, even if he’s not on a 65-goal pace. Matthews has found the back of the net 21 times in 42 games, and he should feel comfortable against Florida’s lackluster goaltending and defense. Matthews is listed in plus-money territory to score tonight at +108, and it’s hard to ignore that value price.

Best Prop: Auston Matthews to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+108)