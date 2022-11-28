NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Oilers Game Picks

Two teams with high expectations will collide tonight when the Florida Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida Panthers (-110) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-110) Total: 7 (O +122, U -150)

Despite the expectations, neither team has gotten off to a hot start, which stems from the same reason. The Panthers and Oilers have received less than stellar goaltending, leading to Florida sitting in 20th in goals allowed per game while the Oilers are 27th. If these teams hope to reach a level where they’re contending, that will be an area that needs cleaning up.

Entering this matchup, both teams have somewhat struggled, with the visiting Panthers owning a 4-4-2 record over their past ten games and the Oilers going 4-6 over the stretch. Both teams come in even on the moneyline.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the Panthers are expected to lean on Sergei Bobrovsky, while the Oilers will likely turn to Stuart Skinner. Bobrovsky has a 4-5-1 record with a .888 save percentage, while Skinner is 4-5 with a .921 save percentage.

Whichever way you look tonight, there’s likely a price tag you’re comfortable with. The Panthers’ prospects are a little more appetizing, so it’s hard to avoid siding with them.

Best Bet: Panthers moneyline (-110)

It’s difficult to be confident in either goalie, so it’s not a shock to the total set at seven. Both teams have continued to score at a high pace, which has kept their records respectable. Still, for the over to hit, there would have to be eight goals, which hasn’t occurred in any of the Oilers’ previous five games. Still, four of the past five Panthers games have seen that transpire. With the offense both teams possess and weak goaltending, it’s not hard to see a back-and-forth affair, so there’s is some value in targeting the over.

Best Bet: Over seven (+116)

The Panthers are an offensive threat on any slate. One of the Panthers’ major offensive bright spots has been Matthew Tkachuk. The feisty winger has posted nine goals and 18 assists. In what projects to be a high-scoring evening, there’s definite value in Tkachuk to score at +152.

Best Prop: Matthew Tkachuk to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+152)