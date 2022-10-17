NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hit the road for a one-game trip, visiting the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Pittsburgh Penguins (-275) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+220) Total: 7 (O +112, U -140)

After opening their regular season with a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens have followed that up with two straight losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals. On the other hand, the Penguins’ offense has been on fire to begin the campaign, leading them to score six goals in both victories over the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Pens are trying to milk the last few years out of their aging core, and they’ve gotten off to an inspiring start, which has the potential to continue as sizable road favorites against the lowly Habs. Pittsburgh has recently done an excellent job against the Canadiens, offering an opportunity to extend their win streak to three.

Jake Allen was expected to get the start for the Habs, but he’ll miss tonight’s game for personal reasons, putting Sam Montembeault in line to start for the home side. The visitors will likely turn towards Tristan Jarry, who’s 2-0 with a .938 save percentage. With the Habs being forced to turn to their backup, it’s hard to envision they can keep this contest within striking distance. As a result, looking toward the Pens on the puck line at -104.

Best Bet: Penguins puck line -1.5 (-104)

Yes, the Penguins’ first two games saw eight combined goals scored in each contest, but it’s a lofty expectation to expect that from a Habs offense that leaves a lot to be desired. Pittsburgh has a good offense, which should continue to be a substantial attribute of this team, but it’s hard to see their streak of six-goal games continue. The Pens should still be able to score four or more goals, but it’s challenging to see Montreal holding up their end of the total. As a result, look towards the under seven at -140.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-140)

Jake Guentzel is one player on the Penguins who consistently brings it. The sniping winger has recorded two goals and two assists in the team’s first two games and has the potential to continue increasing his total against Montreal. In ten career games against the Habs, Guentzel has recorded six goals and six assists. It’s hard to fade his anytime goal scorer prop, which sits in plus-money territory at +120.

Best Prop: Jake Guentzel Anytime Goal Scorer (+120)