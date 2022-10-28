NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Canucks Game Picks

Two teams that appear to be headed in opposite directions will face off tonight, with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Vancouver Canucks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Penguins (-194) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+160) Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -118)

It has been an excellent beginning to their regular season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they’ve now dropped two straight games and own a 4-2-1 record. The same can’t be said for the Canucks, who finally got in the win column last night after defeating the Seattle Kraken and own a 1-5-2 record. The Penguins are built to compete, while the Canucks don’t appear able. Of course, it’s still early, but a team can damage its playoff hopes.

The goalies will be something to watch, with the Canucks playing in the second leg of a back-to-back while the Penguins are playing in the first leg of theirs. As a result, you can expect the Canucks to turn towards Spencer Martin, while the Penguins could start either Tristian Jarry or Casey DeSmith. The Canucks netminder has only started one game this year and struggled, posting a .879 save percentage. Both Penguins goalies have been above league average, encouraging signs for a team that should have an edge in goal.

This matchup will be telling for the Canucks. Do they build off last night’s victory over the Kraken, or do they fall victim to the habits that hindered them early on? The Penguins have several veterans, so it’s difficult to see them losing three straight games. The Canucks may have some pushback, but the Penguins should pull away with their experience in the third period, so you should target their puck line price at +142.

Best Bet: Penguins puck line (+142)

To say it’s been a struggle keeping pucks out of their net would be an understatement for the Canucks, who’ve allowed 34 goals through their first eight games. That continued last night with their number-one goalie, so it could be worse tonight with Martin. The Canucks have shown they can score goals, so this could be a night with plenty of offensive fireworks. With the total set at 6.5, there’s likely some value in targeting the over, with excellent odds of -104.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-104)

After reaching an agreement to stay with the Penguins in the offseason, Evgeni Malkin looks reenergized and has been one of the team’s best forwards through seven games. Over that sample size, the big Russian has tallied four goals and three assists, putting the Pens in a good position early on. With the Canucks starting their backup goalie, this can potentially be a very offensive atmosphere. As a result, there’s likely some value in targeting the star center to score, currently priced at a significant number of +172.

Best Prop: Evgeni Malkin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)