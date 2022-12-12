NHL Best Bets: Predators vs. Blues Game Picks

The St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators look to find their winning ways when they collide from the Enterprise Center tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Nashville Predators (-118) vs. St. Louis Blues (-102) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128)

The Preds and Blues meet for the second time this season, with the first meeting back on October 27, where the Preds dominated the Blues 6-2. Nashville has a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games but has lost two straight, while the Blues are struggling at 2-7-1 over that same sample size.

Nashville has been fighting its way back into the Western Conference playoff race, while the Blues have been on the opposite trajectory, searching for answers. It’s somewhat interesting, considering the talent of the Blues, but some players are underachieving, and their goaltending hasn’t been good enough.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Predators are expected to continue leaning on Juuse Saros, while the Blues should do the same with Thomas Greiss. The Preds netminder has a 9-8-2 record with a .906 save percentage, while Greiss is 3-4 with a .889 save percentage. Saros should have the clear edge in this matchup, where it doesn’t matter which direction the Blues go in the net.

There hasn’t been much to be motivated by when considering the Blues, which is why they likely sit as home underdogs. The Predators are playing better at the moment, despite their last two losses, and there’s value in backing the visitors on the moneyline at -118.

Best Bet: Predators moneyline (-118)

Both teams struggle to score goals, so it was a surprise that they combined for eight goals earlier this season. Still, the Preds sit 29th in goals per game, while the Blues aren’t much better in 22nd. The Blues have also struggled to keep pucks out of their net, sitting 30th in goals allowed per game. Four of the last five Blues games have seen more than 6.5 goals scored, so there’s likely some value in looking for the over to hit in this second matchup, currently priced in plus-money territory at +104.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+104)

We already mentioned that there hasn’t been a ton of goal-scoring from the Blues or Predators through two months. Still, Filip Forsberg is one of the better goal scorers in the NHL and is coming off signing a lucrative contract extension with the Preds this offseason. Forsberg has netted eight goals through 25 games, which follows a career-best 42 last season. There’s more production that the Swedish forward can give, and definite value in him to scoring tonight, priced at +172.

Best Prop: Filip Forsberg to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)