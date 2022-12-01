NHL Best Bets: Predators vs. Devils Game Picks

The NHL’s hottest team is in action tonight as the New Jersey Devils play host to the Nashville Predators.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Nashville Predators (+172) vs. New Jersey Devils (-210) Total: 6 (O -120, U -102)

Entering this matchup, the Predators are 6-3-1 over their last ten, while the red-hot New Jersey Devils have won three in a row and are 9-1 over that same sample. Even after a 13-game win streak, the Devils haven’t missed a beat, continuing to play at an elite rate. The question is, how sustainable is the Devils’ recent play? Well, they won’t be playing .900 hockey the rest of the way, that’s for sure, but the numbers demonstrate they’re one of the strongest teams in the league.

The Predators have been mediocre, a constant bubble team that is never strong enough to be considered a contender. Still, they deserve credit for their recent play, but they deserve to be sizable underdogs at +172 on the moneyline.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Predators will start Juuse Saros, while the Devils should continue to ride Vitek Vanecek. The Preds netminder has an 8-6-2 record with a .910 save percentage, while Vanecek is 11-2 with a .923 save percentage.

New Jersey has won four of its last five games, each by multiple goals. If the Devils continue their hot stretch, there’s a ton of value with New Jersey to win this game by multiple goals on the puck line at +122.

Best Bet: Devils puck line -1.5 (+122)

So far, the Devils have allowed the second-lowest goals per game in the NHL, while the Preds are 15th. That is not surprising, considering both teams’ defensive strengths and goaltending. Despite the over six being -120, there’s more value banking on a goalie duel and the under. There’s a risk due to the Devils’ offensive flare, but both teams would rather not trade chances.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-102)

Multiple young stars have emerged for the New Jersey Devils, but the least surprising is Jack Hughes. The former No. 1 overall pick has been waiting to break out and is now putting up big numbers. Hughes has tallied 12 goals and 14 assists, scoring five goals over his last five games. Hughes should make an offensive mark in this game, so there is value in him to score at +168.

Best Prop: Jack Hughes to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)