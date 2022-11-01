NHL Best Bets: Predators vs. Oilers Game Picks

The streaking Edmonton Oilers are looking to keep firing on all cylinders as they play host to the Nashville Predators tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Nashville Predators (+138) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-166) Total: 6.5 (O-122, U-102)

Entering this matchup against the visiting Predators, the Oilers are amongst the hottest teams in the NHL and will look to ride that wave tonight. Edmonton has picked up four straight victories and improved their record to 6-3, while the Predators struggled over their first nine games with a 3-5-1 record. There’s certainly room for improvement from Nashville’s side of the equation, but going up against a surging Oilers team with a hot goalie might not be the best recipe for success.

Edmonton has already been scoring at the third-highest clip in the NHL while improving from their poor defensive start and early struggles in goal too. Things are positive in Oil Country at the moment, and it doesn’t appear that the Predators should do much to get in the way of that tonight. That doesn’t mean they aren’t a good hockey team, but they certainly have not played like one that’s worthy of backing in this matchup.

Looking towards the projected goalie matchup, Nashville will turn to their franchise goalie in Juuse Saros, while the Oilers should continue riding the hot hand of Stuart Skinner. Saros has been fine, but more is certainly expected of him, seeing as he’s compiled just a 2-4-1 record, along with a .910 save percentage. On the other side of the equation, it’s interesting that Skinner has taken the reins for the Oilers, who went out and signed Jack Campbell to a lucrative contract in the offseason. Still, Skinner’s early play has merit in him getting the start, seeing as he’s posted a 2-1 record with a stunning .955 save percentage.

It’s not the best price on the board tonight, but there’s a comfortable feeling in looking for the Oilers’ hot stretch to continue against a Preds team that’s gotten away from their identity. As a result, it’s hard to avoid paying attention to the Oilers on the moneyline at -166.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-166)

Let’s look at some trends regarding what’s transpired throughout the Oilers’ most recent four-game win streak. During that sample size, the team has seen two games go over the six-goal mark and two go under. That doesn’t really lead us to believe there’s anything noteworthy to discuss with them, but the Predators have those same numbers over that sample size too. Nashville has been near the basement in goal output this year, but they’ve also been in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed per game, meaning. That combination could equate to a tough night tonight against an Oilers offense that has the star power to break out. With that knowledge, it’s hard to avoid targeting the over 6.5, which is currently priced at a nice number of -122.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-122)

Few goal scorers are filling the net at a higher rate than Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers right now. The Oilers winger has already recorded six goals and five assists on the young season, encouraging signs as he plays his second season with Edmonton. For most of his NHL career, Hyman has been a player who can drive a line and bring people into the fight, which is exactly what he’s carried over to his time with the Oilers. The only difference now is that he’s starting to find the back of the net more, which shouldn’t come as a surprise when you consider the talent he’s playing with upfront. Hyman won’t continue scoring at this clip for the entirety of the season, but there’s value in riding with him during this hot streak while his price to score is still listed at an excellent number of +194.

Best Prop: Zach Hyman to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+194)