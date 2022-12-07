NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Golden Knights Game Picks

Two teams looking to contend for the Stanley Cup this season will collide tonight, with the New York Rangers visiting the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Rangers (+120) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-146) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105)

The Rangers have lofty goals after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but they haven’t played like that team for nearly two months. They’ve posted a mediocre 4-4-2 record over their last ten games and have struggled to find consistency. The same can’t be said for the Golden Knights, who’ve gotten off to a great start and are one of the top teams in the NHL. Vegas has a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games and have won two straight, leading them to be -146 favorites on the moneyline, compared to the Ranges price of +120.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Rangers should continue turning to Igor Shesterkin, while the Golden Knights are expected to do the same with Logan Thompson. The reigning Vezina trophy winner has an 11-4-4 record with a .910 save percentage, while Thompson is 13-5 with a .921 save percentage. Both netminders are part of robust defensive systems, which should help bolster their overall numbers.

The Golden Knights have been the more consistent team of the two, which should give them an advantage. It’s challenging to have much faith in Blueshirts on the moneyline, so siding with the Golden Knights has some value at -146.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-146)

Over the last five Golden Knights’ games, three have seen six or more goals scored. The Rangers have also had three of five games go over six goals. Still, the Rangers sit tenth in the NHL in goals allowed per game, while the Golden Knights are slightly ahead in fifth. That demonstrates that both teams are content playing defensive hockey. There’s some value with the total set at six. The under is priced at -105, which is too good to pass up.

Best Bet: Under six (-105)

The Golden Knights have several two-way forwards, the most notable being Mark Stone. He’s already contributed nine goals and 12 assists to the campaign. The offense isn’t where it could be, but he won’t cheat defensively. Still, with some bodies out on offense for the Golden Knights, Stone will be relied upon to contribute offensively. There’s value in Stone’s price to score at +250.

Best Prop: Mark Stone to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+250)