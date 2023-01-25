NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two top teams in the Eastern Conference will collide tonight, with the New York Rangers visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

New York Rangers (+136) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-164) Total: 6 (O +100, U -122)

There’s much to like about the Rangers and Maple Leafs as the end of January looms. The Rangers are 7-2-1 over their last ten games, while the Maple Leafs are sitting at 6-3-1 over that same sample size. Knowing the recent success of these teams, the line is somewhat interesting, with the Maple Leafs listed at -164 while the Rangers are priced at +136.

This will be the second of three meetings between the clubs, with the first matchup having the Rangers pick up a 3-1 victory in the middle of December. With the defensive prowess and goaltending these teams have shown, it shouldn’t be surprising that we have already witnessed one low-scoring affair.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Rangers should continue starting Igor Shesterkin, while the Maple Leafs are expected to do the same with Ilya Samsonov. The Rangers netminder has a 21-8-6 record with a .918 save percentage, while Samsonov is 15-4-2 with a .920 save percentage. Even with the Leafs’ goalie having slightly better numbers, it’s hard not to give an edge to the Rangers in this matchup.

You can make a realistic case for both teams in this Original Six clash, but there’s more to like about the visitors’ odds. The Rangers plus-money price is very appealing at +136, which will be challenging to fade with how they’ve played in January.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (+136)

We already saw a combined four goals in the first matchup, so we shouldn’t be shocked that there’s another low total set of six, with the over priced at +100 and the under sitting at -122. The Rangers and Maple Leafs sit in the top six in goals allowed per game, and with solid goaltending, that should continue. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in just one meeting, while the Maple Leafs have seen that in three of their previous five. Expect the solid goaltending and defensive play to continue, so side with the under six at -122.

Best Bet: Under six (-122)

The New York Rangers are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of goals scored per game and will likely look to add some scoring depth ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Still, that doesn’t mean they lack star power up front with players like Chris Kreider. This season, Kreider has tallied 19 goals in 44 games. The big forward is listed at an attractive price of +184 to light the lamp, and there’s value in backing that number.

Best Prop: Chris Kreider to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+184)