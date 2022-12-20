NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Penguins Game Picks

Two Metropolitan Division rivals will collide tonight from PPG Paints Arena, with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the New York Rangers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Rangers (+120) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-146) Total: 6 (O -105, U -115)

This is the first of four meetings between these teams. The two met in the postseason last year, which saw the Rangers get the better of the Penguins. Both franchises are hot entering this matchup, which has seen the Rangers win seven straight games, going 8-1-1 over their last ten, while the Pens are 7-2-1 over that same sample size.

After a rough stretch to end November, the Rangers have bounced back in December and are now one of the NHL’s hottest teams. The Penguins had similar struggles early, getting off to a slow start but playing solid through November and December. Both have found themselves in playoff positions in the Eastern Conference with their recent stretches.

Looking toward the expected goalie matchup, the visiting Rangers are likely to continue riding Igor Shesterkin, while the Penguins will start Tristan Jarry. The Rangers netminder has a 16-4-4 record with a .919 save percentage, while Jarry is 14-3-3 with a .921 save percentage. A significant reason for the Rangers’ hot streak is Shesterkin’s Vezina-caliber play.

Even though the Penguins are playing well, the Rangers have struck lightning in a bottle, finding the consistency we expect. In addition, they have an appetizing moneyline price of +120, which warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (+120)

The Rangers and Penguins sit in the top half of the NHL in goals allowed per game, so it shouldn’t be a shock to see the total set at six. The over is priced at -105, while the under sits at -115. Over the last five Rangers’ games, three have seen seven or more goals scored, while the Pens have seen that happen once over their last five. It’s hard to see the Penguins letting the Rangers walk all over them in this divisional matchup, so there’s likely some value in siding with the under six at -115.

Best Bet: Under six (-115)

The New York Rangers have some key offensive weapons up front that have made a difference during their recent win streak. One player that’s elevated his offense is Chris Kreider, tallying 14 goals and ten assists. Kreider is coming off a career-high 52 goals last season, and although he isn’t on that pace this year, he’s still demonstrating why he’s one of the more feared goal-scorers in the league. With his big frame and speed, he’s a player that should be able to make an impact, so targeting his price to score at +190 is something bettors should gravitate to.

Best Prop: Chris Kreider to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)