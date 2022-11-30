NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Senators Game Picks

Two Eastern Conference teams looking for more consistency will collide tonight, with the New York Rangers visiting the Ottawa Senators.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Rangers (-134) vs. Ottawa Senators (+112) Total: 6.5 (O-110, U-110)

Both the Rangers and Senators are set to enter this matchup with identical 4-5-1 records over their last ten games, but they do so on different paths. The Rangers have lost three straight games, while the Sens are on a two-game win streak.

Expectations were, of course, much higher for the Rangers after making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last year. Still, the Sens were very active in the offseason, and there was plenty of buzz surrounding them. In saying that, the team never managed to upgrade their defense, and that’s been a big reason why they haven’t been able to find much consistency, which has them sitting with an 8-12-1 record compared to the Rangers, who’re 10-9-4.

Looking toward the expected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Rangers should continue riding Igor Shesterkin, while the Sens should do the same with Cam Talbot. The reigning Vezina trophy winner has posted a 10-4-3 record, along with a .913 save percentage, while Talbot is 3-5 with a .919 save percentage. These two goalies have done a solid job in their respective nets, and there’s definitely the potential that we could see an intense goalie duel this evening.

The Rangers are an outstanding hockey team, even with their recent struggles. This is a matchup in which they should be able to expose Ottawa, even amidst the Sens’ short win streak. There’s definite value in expecting the Rangers to snap out of their recent drought in Ottawa tonight, meaning you should be gravitating toward the visitors on the moneyline at -134.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-134)

Over Ottawa’s past five games, they all have gone under tonight’s total of 6.5. This is somewhat surprising, considering that their team is built around a strong offensive forward group. They’ve clearly been doing a better job of late defensively, and that’s helped keep them in hockey games. In terms of the Rangers, they’re never going to shy away from playing a low-scoring contest, knowing they boast one of the top goalies in the NHL. With that in mind, it’s hard to look away from the total tonight and not consider the under 6.5, which is currently priced at a very nice number of -110.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)

There is some high-end skill present on this version of the New York Rangers, and one player with a unique skillset is Chris Kreider. The power forward has already recorded ten goals and ten assists through 23 games and is coming off a career-high 52 goals last season. Knowing that, there’s definitely value in expecting him to go on a solid goal-scoring run sooner rather than later. Kreider is currently listed at a very good price to score tonight at +156, and this is an excellent spot for him to light the lamp, which certainly warrants consideration on this small slate of games.

Best Bet: Chris Kreider to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+156)