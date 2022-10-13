NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Wild Game Picks

The Minnesota Wild are set to welcome the New York Rangers to town tonight for their home opener from the Xcel Energy Center.
New York Rangers (+115) vs. Minnesota Wild (-138) Total: 6 (O-110, U-110)
New York opened their regular season with a convincing 3-1 victory over the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Wild will be opening their regular season. There are many reasons to like the prospects of both franchises headed into the season, meaning this could be a spirited tilt. Each side boasts game-changing talent up front and stable backends while operating with some top goaltenders.
Tonight’s matchup will see the Rangers turn to the most recent Vezina trophy winner Igor Shesterkin, while the Wild should be turning toward Marc-Andre Fleury. Each side will have confidence in their goalie, meaning goals could be at a premium despite the offensive flare. We expect the opposite, meaning both offenses should have a chance to get going early and often.
The Wild will be one of the most fascinating teams this year. There’s plenty to like about their direction, along with the emergence of some of their young talent. Still, the Rangers don’t have a shortage of offense, and they should be able to keep up, so expect a one-goal game with Minnesota coming out on top.
Best Bet: Wild moneyline (-138)
There’s no shortage of talent that can put the puck in the net, so you can easily see a plethora of goals being scored. The Rangers were able to limit the Lightning on opening night, but that will be difficult with the Wild owning the last change. The Wild have one of the higher-paced teams on this slate, which should lead toward more high-danger chances. As a result, there’s likely some value targeting the over six tonight.
Best Bet: Over 6 (-110)
If you’re looking for a player in the Western Conference that has the potential to break out into superstardom, look no further than Kirill Kaprizov. The Russian forward is set to enter his third NHL season and is coming off a 108-point campaign. There’s value in targeting him to score in this matchup at +120.
Best Prop: Kirill Kaprizov Anytime Goal Scorer (+120)
