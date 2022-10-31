NHL Best Bets: Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Picks

Two teams retooling to get back into the playoff picture will collide tonight, with the Detroit Red Wings visiting the Buffalo Sabres.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Detroit Red Wings (+125) vs. Buffalo Sabres (-150) Total: 6.5 (O -106, U -114)

With plenty of young talent on both rosters, the Red Wings and Sabres have quietly gotten off to solid starts. The visiting Red Wings enter this contest with a 4-2-2 record, while the Sabres are 5-3. There’s a lot to like about each team’s potential, and what’s encouraging is that they’ve gotten production from some of their young prospects.

These teams are relatively evenly matched, with the Sabres listed at -150 favorites on the moneyline, while the visiting Red Wings own +125 odds. It’s hard to say if these teams will find sustainable success for most of the regular season, but there’s still been a lot to like early on.

The goalie matchup should be intriguing, with Ville Husso expected to get the call for the Red Wings, while the Sabres will likely turn to Eric Comrie. Husso has looked good in his first stint with the Red Wings, owning a 3-1-1 record with a ..926 save percentage. Meanwhile, Comrie is sitting at 2-3 with a .909 save percentage. Keep an eye on both clubs’ morning skates to ensure these goalies will be in the starters’ nets.

It’s hard to say which team is further along in their rebuild, but the Red Wings have more pieces in place that should give them an edge in this matchup. As a result, there’s likely some value present in siding with the visitors on the moneyline, sitting at +125.

Best Bet: Red Wings moneyline (+125)

One thing that’s been impressive about these teams has been that neither has had their nets filled with goals. The Red Wings have allowed 24 goals over eight games, while the Sabres have let in 22 over eight. Both offenses have been relatively league-average, so it’s not unlikely to see a low-scoring game. Detroit and Buffalo have an early emphasis on playing well-structured, defensive hockey, shown in their results. There will always be potential for many goals to be scored, but if the trends are any indication, lean towards the under 6.5 at -105.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-105)

It’s been a solid start for Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who is a contract year. Through eight games, Larkin has already recorded four goals and six assists, leading the charge for a Red Wings team that needs him to be a key contributor. The Sabres have been good at keeping pucks out of their net, but Larkin has recorded 12 goals in 24 games against Buffalo. That should provide some confidence in him lighting the lamp tonight, priced at +160.

Best Prop: Dylan Larkin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+160)