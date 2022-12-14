NHL Best Bets: Red Wings vs. Wild Game Picks

Two teams headed in opposite directions will collide tonight, with the Detroit Red Wings visiting the Minnesota Wild.

Detroit Red Wings (+210) vs. Minnesota Wild (-260) Total: 6 (O -118, U -104)

The visiting Red Wings enter this matchup with a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games, while the Wild have won two in a row, going 7-3 over that same sample size. Minnesota has been playing well to kick off December, slowly starting to make noise in the Central division. On the other hand, the Red Wings got off to a great start but have begun to struggle amid injury concerns.

These two met at the end of October, with the Red Wings posting a 2-1 victory at home. After struggling out of the gate, the Wild appear to be the much more formidable team at the moment, which has them priced as sizable favorites on the moneyline at -260, compared to the Red Wings sitting at +210. There’s no value with the Wild’s moneyline, as they’ve posted an 8-6-1 record as the home team.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Red Wings are expected to start Ville Husso, while the Wild should do the same with Marc-Andre Fleury. The Red Wings netminder has an 11-5-4 record with a .918 save percentage, while Fleury is 10-7-1 with a .895 save percentage. Husso has been stronger to this point, but you must respect Fleury’s track record.

With the Red Wings dealing with injuries to their top-six forwards, it’s hard to have much confidence in them. The Wild are playing consistently well, and although there’s no value in their moneyline, their puck line price is more attractive at -105.

Best Bet: Wild puck line -1.5 (-105)

Neither the Wild nor the Red Wings have been scoring a lot. The Red Wings are 23rd in goals scored per game, while the Wild aren’t far ahead in 20th. There are stars on both sides, but it’s hard to get excited about the possibility of a high-scoring affair. Earlier this season, they combined for just three goals, and there’s value in expecting a similar outcome in this spot. The total is set at six, with the over sitting at -118 and the under at -104. The Wild have seen each of their last two games combine to score just three goals, and with the Red Wings’ injury concerns, it’s not hard to side with the under six.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-104)

The Wild have some talented scorers, but Kirill Kaprizov should always draw the most attention. The Russian forward has tallied 17 goals and 18 assists through 28 games and has continued to demonstrate why he’s amongst the NHL’s elite. Even though we’re not projecting a high-scoring matchup, that doesn’t mean Kaprizov can’t make an impact and help lead the Wild victory. His game-changing ability should make the Red Wings’ defense struggle to contain him, meaning there’s some value in his prop to score tonight at +102.

Best Prop: Kirill Kaprizov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+102)