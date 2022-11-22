NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs.Canadiens Game Picks

The Buffalo Sabres hope to end their eight-game skid as they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Buffalo Sabres (-102) vs. Montreal Canadiens (-118) Total: 6.5 (O -115, U -105)

After getting off to a solid start to the regular season, the Buffalo Sabres have dug themselves a big hole. The team expected to be more competitive this season and for some of their prospects to become impact players. On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens have continued to be a formidable opponent on a nightly basis. The Habs are 5-4-1 over their past ten games and are playing better hockey than most expected.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Sabres will likely turn to Craig Anderson, while the Canadiens are expected to start Jake Allen. The Sabres netminder has a 3-3 record with a .910 save percentage, while Allen is 6-6 and has a .898 save percentage. Neither team’s goaltenders have stood out, but a lot of that has to do with the young defensive cores playing in front of them.

It’s hard to trust the Sabres and the Habs are a team that consistently works hard, so there’s some value in siding with the home side at -118.

Best Bet: Canadiens moneyline (-118)

The Canadiens and Sabres met earlier this season, with the Habs picking up a 3-2 victory. The total for tonight is currently listed at 6.5, with the over at -115, while the under sits at -105. Four of the last five Habs games and three of the previous five Sabres games have all seen seven or more goals scored. Even with only five goals being scored between these teams the first go around, there’s merit in expecting a higher-scoring affair, so target the over 6.5 at -115.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115)

The Canadiens were looking for a perfect fit for the third spot on the top line, and it appears they’ve found that in Kirby Dach. He has managed to tally four goals and twelve assists through 18 games. Dach has added a solid presence in tight spaces and is good at cleaning up garbage in front of the net. He might be seen as more of a playmaker rather than a goal-scorer, but Dach is also showing that he can find the back of the net. Target his prop to score at +300 tonight.

Best Prop: Kirby Dach to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+300)