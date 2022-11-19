NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

The Battle of the QEW is set to go down tonight from Scotiabank Arena, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the Buffalo Sabres.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres (+215) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-265) Total: 6.5 (O+100, U-122)

After a solid start to the regular season, it’s been a massive struggle of late for the visiting Sabres, who enter this matchup losers of seven straight games. For a team that was expected to take a step forward this year with their young talent, that hasn’t come to fruition yet, and there are questions about whether this team is headed in the right direction.

It might be good news for them that they’re visiting the Maple Leafs tonight, though, who are notorious for playing down to their competition, and there have been multiple examples of that already this season.

This will be the first of three meetings between these Atlantic division foes. The Maple Leafs are playing much more consistently than Buffalo right now, posting a 5-2-3 record over their past ten. They’ve been one of the better teams defensively in the NHL and will be trying to limit a Sabres offense scoring at the eighth-highest clip in the league. To put things into perspective, the Maple Leafs have the eighth-best goals allowed per game in the NHL, while the Sabres have struggled to keep pucks out of their net and sit 28th.

Looking towards the starting goalies tonight, the visiting Sabres are likely to turn towards veteran Craig Anderson, while the Maple Leafs have confirmed Matt Murray will be between the pipes. Anderson has posted a 3-3 record, paired with a .910 save percentage, while Murray is 1-2 with a .903 save percentage.

The Sabres are in a dark place right now, and even if the Maple Leafs come out on top this evening, there’s not a lot of value in them winning by multiple goals. You can sprinkle some cash on the Sabres’ moneyline price of +215, but the value play here revolves around this being a tight game and Buffalo covering the puck line.

Best Bet: Sabres puck line +1.5 (-105)

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs have been playing well defensively, considering that five of their last seven games overall have seen six or fewer goals scored. It’s been a different story for the Sabres, considering the number of goals they’ve been allowing of late, but they’ve also seen three of their last five games go under seven. With the Maple Leafs at home and controlling the matchup game tonight, they should be able to play a style more to their liking, meaning siding with the under 6.5 at -122 has value worth backing.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-122)

It’s been somewhat of a slow start to the season for the standards Auston Matthews holds himself to. He’s been struggling to score at five-on-five, which has always been one of his greatest calling cards, with most of his goals on the man advantage. That’s a problem for the Maple Leafs, who’ve been looking toward their star players to find more consistency early on. With the Sabres struggling immensely defensively and in goal, it’s not out of the question to see Matthews break out of his slump and score tonight. The superstar sniper is currently listed at -106 to score tonight, and there’s value in backing that number.

Best Prop: Auston Matthews to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-106)