NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Oilers Game Picks

Tuesday night is set to feature a battle between the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres, which will take place from Rogers Place.

All Odds are courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buffalo Sabres (+195) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-240) Total: 7 (O+110, U-138)

Both teams are set to enter this matchup tonight with identical 1-1 records, even if their expectations aren’t necessarily in the same ballpark. The Oilers are looking to break through in the Western Conference after making it to the final four last season, while the Sabres are hoping to play meaningful games down the stretch.

Goaltending will be something to follow this season for both of these franchises. There’s an expectation that the Oilers will turn back to Jack Campbell tonight, while the Sabres should be turning toward veteran Craig Anderson. Campbell will need some adjustments with how he’s played in the first period of these first two games. The Oilers will likely be looking to play better defensively in front of him, but in saying that, he needs to find some confidence and make some saves early in games.

The Sabres backend boasts two former number-one overall picks, and there’s starting to be some resemblance of a defense built to find success in the modern NHL. In saying that, they face one of the most challenging tests of their young careers tonight, meaning there could be growing pains against some of the top offensive players in hockey.

With some questions about the Oilers’ goaltending, they know they’ll need to score early and often in this contest to give their goalie more confidence. In saying that, there’s some value to target with the home side on the puck line at -104 that warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Oilers puck line -1.5 (-104)

The Oilers tried to upgrade their goalie situation in the offseason with Jack Campbell, but it’s been a struggle for the former Toronto Maple Leafs’ tender early on during his tenure. This has the potential to be a nice get-right spot for Campbell, but the Sabres have a sneaky offense that can make you pay if you don’t treat them with respect.

The Sabres are entering a window where they’re looking for their young talent to make the next step, and it’ll be very telling tonight if they can continue to generate offense against an Oilers team that is having trouble keeping pucks out of their net. With the Oilers’ ability to score at a high clip and the Sabres likely not able to do enough to stop them, there’s value in targeting the over seven tonight at +110.

Best Bet: Over 7 (+110)

Even though it’s been difficult to find a team that’s worked as a good fit, the Oilers appear to be just that for Evander Kane, and he’s added an element they’ve been direly lacking in their top six. Through two games, the power forward has recorded a pair of assists and averaged close to twenty minutes per night, which should continue regularly. Whether on the powerplay or during five-on-five play, Kane has the luxury of playing with some of the best players in the world, which boosts an already high ceiling for this player. Kane will be looking to score his first goal of the season tonight, and there’s value in targeting him to score against his former club, the Buffalo Sabres, at +138.

Best Prop: Evander Kane Anytime Goal Scorer (+138)