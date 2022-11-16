NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Senators Game Picks

To say things have been far from perfect for the Sabres and Senators would be an understatement. Both clubs boast plenty of talent, but the results haven’t been there. Entering tonight’s contest, the Sabres are 3-7 over their past ten games after losing their sixth straight last night. The Sens haven’t been any better over the same stretch at 2-7-1. These two teams met just over a month ago, which saw the Sabres pick up a 4-1 victory at home.
There are foundational players on these clubs, but something is missing, and they will have to pinpoint what to get back in the win column.
Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the Sabres are expected to lean on Eric Comrie in the second leg of their back-to-back, while the Senators should turn to Cam Talbot. Comrie has a 4-6 record with a .885 save percentage, while Talbot is 1-3 with a .921 save percentage. There’s more to like about Talbot’s experience, which should boost the Sens at home.
With how the Sabres have looked lately, it’s not surprising to see the Senators listed as -166 home favorites on the moneyline. Buffalo is playing for a second consecutive night, so it’s hard to pass up on Ottawa’s price.
Best Bet: Senators moneyline (-166)
Neither team has had a problem scoring goals, but they have had problems keeping pucks out of the net. The Sens and Sabres are top ten in goals per game, so it’s hard to turn away from the total tonight, set at 6.5. Consider the over at -122.
Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-122)
There are plenty of talented goal scorers in the NHL, but one of the best in the league is still getting acclimated to his new home in Ottawa. Alex DeBrincat has managed to record 13 points over his first 15 games with the Sens, but more is expected from him in the goal-scoring department after a 41-goals season with the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s taken some time to develop chemistry, but tonight’s matchup is one where he should be able to take advantage of some lackluster goaltending. Target DeBrincat to score at +144.
Best Prop: Alex DeBrincat to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+144)
