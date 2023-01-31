NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Canadiens Game Picks

Two Atlantic Division Canadian rivals will collide this evening, with the Montreal Canadiens playing host to the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa Senators (-196) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+162) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)

It hasn’t been an encouraging season for the Ottawa Senators or Montreal Canadiens, but these matchups typically bring out the best in both. The Senators have taken it to the Habs in both matchups this season, picking up 3-2 and 5-0 victories.

The Sens are listed as -196 road favorites on the moneyline, while the Habs are priced at +162. Ottawa enters having won three straight games, posting a 5-5 record over their last ten games, while the Canadiens are 4-5-1 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Senators are expected to start Anton Forsberg, while the Canadiens have confirmed that Jake Allen will be between the pipes. The Sens netminder has a 10-10-2 record with a .906 save percentage, while Allen is 10-16-2 with a .893 save percentage. The Sens goaltender should have the advantage, which is another reason to like Ottawa in this matchup.

With the Sens’ recent success against the Habs and Montreal’s struggles, it’s hard not to side with the visitors. Even though the moneyline price isn’t appealing, the Sens have shown that they can beat the Habs by multiple goals. Take Ottawa’s puck line price of +128.

Best Bet: Senators Puck Line -1.5 (+128)

The Sens and Habs are not scoring, highlighted by both teams sitting in the bottom third of goals scored per game. Both previous matchups finished with five goals, while tonight’s total is set at 6.5. Over the last five games for the Sens, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in just one, while the Habs have seen that in two of their previous five. With what we’ve seen from these clubs and recent trends, it’s hard to look away from the under 6.5 at -122.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-122)

Even though the Senators haven’t performed offensively overall, this group has a lot of talent. Tim Stutzle has tallied 45 points in 45 games, proving that he’s a foundational player for this Senators squad. The Sens should have no issue scoring in this matchup, even with their overall offensive struggles. Stutzle is priced at +186 to light the lamp, and there’s value in backing him.

Best Prop: Tim Stutzle to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+186)