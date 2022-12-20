NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Jets Game Picks

Two Canadian franchises will collide tonight from the Canada Life Centre, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Ottawa Senators.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Ottawa Senators (+110) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-134) Total: 6.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Sens and Jets have been headed in different directions, with Winnipeg boasting a sizable lead between the two in the standings. Ottawa has been playing better of late, posting a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, but it could be too little too late after a puzzling start. Meanwhile, the Jets have posted a 6-4 record over that same stretch.

Winnipeg has a good 11-5 home record, while the Sens are 6-7-2 as the visitors. Even with improving play through December, the Sens don’t inspire confidence daily, so it’s hard to trust them against Winnipeg’s strong defense. The Jets sit fourth in the NHL in goals allowed per game, while the Sens have scored at the 18th-highest clip in the league.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Senators are expected to start Cam Talbot while the Jets turn to Connor Hellebuyck. The Sens netminder has an 8-7 record with a .916 save percentage, while Hellebuyck has been dominant, going 16-7-1 with a .928 save percentage. Even with some success from Talbot, the Jets goalie will have a sizable advantage in the net.

With the Sens’ inconsistencies and the Jets’ strong play at home, there’s likely some value in siding with the home side on the moneyline. The Jets are priced at -134 on the moneyline, and that’s a solid price for what they bring.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-134)

The Jets are smothering on defense and boast one of the top netminders in the NHL, who should be in the running for the Vezina. Over the Jets’ last five games, the last three have all seen fewer than six goals scored. On the other hand, four of the previous five games for the Sens have also seen six or fewer goals scored, so there could be some sneaky value with the under. The total for this matchup is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -105 and the under sitting at -115. With the Jets’ strong defensive play, the under is where bettors should look tonight.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-115)

The Winnipeg Jets continued to improve offensively, finding themselves inside the top ten in goals scored per game. One of their best goal-scorers, Kyle Connor, has already tallied 13 goals and 22 assists. Connor can even take his goal-scoring up a notch and has still been a key force in keeping this Jets offense afloat. In a matchup against the Sens, Connor should showcase his elite shot, so there’s some value in his price to score at +140.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+140)