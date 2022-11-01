NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Lightning Game Picks

Two Atlantic division foes collide later tonight, with the Ottawa Senators paying a visit to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Ottawa Senators (+164) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-200) Total: 6.5 (O-108, U-112)

It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster start to the regular season for the Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning, who’ve already compiled winning and losing streaks. The Sens enter this matchup on the road and have lost two straight games while owning a 4-4 record, while the Lightning have won two in a row and sit at 5-4.

Until Tampa proves otherwise and stops finding success in the postseason, it will be difficult not to view them as a contender, even after a slow start to the season. The core of this hockey team remains intact, and although there are some different supporting pieces around the edge, there’s no doubt this team will find its way and start climbing the standings.

The Lightning’s opposition in the Senators tonight are looking to finally take that next step towards getting back into the playoff race. Postseason play should be in the cards after another busy offseason of improving the club. There are still question marks about the overall outlook of their defense, but this team can score goals, and they’ve continued to prove that early on.

In terms of the starting goalies tonight, the visiting Senators are expected to turn toward Anton Forsberg, while Tampa Bay will have Andrei Vasilevskiy. Ottawa’s netminder has posted a 3-4 record, paired with a .913 save percentage, while Vasilevskiy is 3-3 with a .910 save percentage. You should see some progression shortly with his numbers, but what’s interesting is that the team in front of Vasi is having a more difficult time defending, which does make you pause, considering they did lose some essential defensive pieces in the offseason.

In saying that, the Lightning appear ready to go on a run and continue stringing together victories. There’s no value tonight in their moneyline price of -200, but there is in playing the puck line at +120.

Best Bet: Lightning puck line -1.5 (+120)

It hasn’t been the best start to the season defensively for either one of these hockey clubs, meaning tonight could have the makings of a barn burner. The Senators have allowed 27 goals over eight games, while Tampa has let in 28 over nine. You’ll likely see some improvements with those numbers, but their respective offenses have been equally as impressive, and there’s reason to think this game will have a track meet setting tonight. With the offensive talent that both Ottawa and the Lightning bring to the table, it’s hard to envision a game environment that doesn’t have a lot of goals. As a result, targeting the over 6.5 at -108 has some value attached to it.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-108)

After an electric beginning to the season, it’s been somewhat quiet over the last little bit for captain Steven Stamkos. He’s still been able to record seven goals and two assists over the team’s first nine games, but he’s had more to give of late, and there’s certainly value in him figuring things out again when taking on a team that struggles in their defensive zone. Stamkos has scored in two of his last four games against the Senators, and it’s difficult to fade that premise tonight, meaning there’s value in looking towards him to light the lamp at +122.

Best Prop: Steven Stamkos to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+122)