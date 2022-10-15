NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

The Battle of Ontario is set to resume tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs play host to the Ottawa Senators from Scotiabank Arena.

All odds are brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ottawa Senators (+188) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-230) Total: 7 (O-104, U-118)

It’s always a special night when these rivals meet on Hockey Night in Canada, and it’s going to be even better now that the Sens are building a quality team that can give the Leafs trouble. We already know they’ve been able to do that in prior years during their rebuild and appear ready to compete for a playoff position with the offseason moves that general manager Pierre Dorion made.

Entering this matchup, the Maple Leafs have posted a 1-1 record, with a victory over Washington after suffering a defeat to the Montreal Canadiens in their opener. The Senators also disappointed in their season debut, falling to the Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray was expected to get the start tonight, but his status for tonight is uncertain after suffering a groin injury during the team’s morning skate. If he’s unable to start, the Leafs will likely turn to Ilya Samsonov, who kicked off his tenure in Toronto with a victory against his former team, the Caps. In terms of the Senators’ goalie situation, they’ll likely turn to Anton Forsberg, who was solid in his season debut and posted a .941 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs posted a 3-1 record against the Sens last season, but that could be challenged this season with a much improved Ottawa offense. The Leafs are sizable favorites in this contest at -230 on the moneyline, but there’s simply too much value on the visitors to pass up tonight.

Best Bet: Senators moneyline (+188)

During four matchups last season, the Sens and Maple Leafs averaged exactly a combined six goals per game, which is interesting when you look toward tonight’s total set at seven. Even though this total is relatively high, both of these offenses have the capability to combine for a score that exceeds seven goals.

Neither side has broken out offensively through three combined games, but there’s an expectation that this will be a high-paced game environment with plenty of back-and-forth action. In saying that, look for something along the lines of a 5-4 finish tonight, especially with the Leafs’ goalie situation up in the air.

Best Bet: Over 7 (-104)

It’s hard to argue that Auston Matthews isn’t the best goal scorer in the NHL, which means he’s going to be someone that gets targeted quite often with his player props. Matthews scored his first goal of the season in Game 2 against the Washington Capitals, and he’s notoriously found a ton of success against Ottawa, recording 23 goals in 26 games.

You rarely see players listed outside of plus-money to score, but Matthews is one of the lone players where you can still feel great about his anytime goal scorer price of -118 tonight. In what should be an offensive setting, there’s also value in looking towards him to not only score but also open the scoring.

Best Prop: Auston Matthews Anytime Goal Scorer (-118), Auston Matthews to Open Scoring (+900)