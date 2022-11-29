NHL Best Bets: Sharks vs. Canadiens Game Picks

Two teams that entered the season without expectation will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens hosting the San Jose Sharks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

San Jose Sharks (-111) vs. Montreal Canadiens (-108) Total: 6.5 (O -105, U -115)

Neither team has a lot going for them, but there are still players on each roster that make this a compelling game. The Sharks enter with a 4-5-1 record over their past ten games, while the Canadiens have won two in a row and are 6-4 over that same stretch.

The Sharks have played better on the road, with a 5-5 record, while the Canadiens are 6-5 at the Bell Centre. With neither team expecting to be good, it’s hardly a surprise to see both sides sitting in the bottom third in goals scored per game and allowed per game. Despite some recent positives, there’s likely some regression coming for both squads.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Sharks are expected to lean on Kaapo Kahkonen, while the Canadiens have confirmed that Jake Allen will start. Kahkonen has a 2-5-2 record with a .871 save percentage, while Allen is 6-7 with a .891 save percentage. Neither goalie has been consistent, so goals could be scored at a high rate tonight.

San Jose can play spoiler, but the Canadiens are much better at home when they can control the matchup game. With both teams priced closely on the moneyline, there’s likely some value in siding with the Canadiens at -108.

Best Bet: Canadiens moneyline (-108)

Even though neither team scores at a high rate, that doesn’t mean that the over isn’t in play. With the total set at 6.5, the over sits at -105, while the under is at -115. Three of the last five Canadiens’ games have seen seven or more goals scored, while four of the previous five Sharks’ games have seen six or more goals scored. That should provide some confidence that goals should be expected, making the over 6.5 a solid bet at -105.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-105)

There isn’t much depth on either roster, but both sides have some goal-scoring weapons up front, which is evident with Cole Caufield. The sophomore goal-scoring winger has already tallied 12 goals and nine assists this season, which has helped him build off a great second half last season. Playing against a Sharks team that sits in 27th in the NHL in goals allowed per game, and you have a recipe for Caufield’s success. As a result, there’s some value with the American forward to light the lamp, which is currently priced at an appetizing +138.

Best Prop: Cole Caufield to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+138)