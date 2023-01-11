NHL Best Bets: Sharks vs. Kings Game Picks

San Jose Sharks (+176) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-215) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)
It’s clear the Sharks won’t win many hockey games this season while the Kings look to return to the playoffs. The Sharks have struggled to kick off the year, posting a 3-5-2 record over their last ten games, while the Kings have won two in a row amid a 7-2-1 stretch.
These Pacific division rivals have collided twice already, with this being their final meeting of the regular season. The Kings won both previous games, 5-2 and 3-2. That should inspire some confidence in their side and correlates with them being sizable favorites on the moneyline at -215, compared to the Sharks’ price of +176.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Sharks should continue riding James Reimer, while the Kings are expected to do the same with Pheonix Copley. The Sharks netminder has a 7-12-3 record with a .895 save percentage, while Copley is 11-2 with a .904 save percentage. Since Copley has emerged in the Kings’ net, they’ve been playing much better hockey, leading to a strong stretch of play over the last month.
There might not be any value in the Kings’ moneyline price, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t the direction bettors should lean toward. We’ve seen them defeat the Sharks by multiple goals once already, so there’s some value in targeting their puck line odds at +112.
Best Bet: Kings puck line (+112)
Over the Kings’ last five games, just two have seen seven or more goals scored, partly due to keeping their opponents’ goal totals down. On the other hand, the Sharks have seen three of their last five go over that number and are playing for the second consecutive night. In addition to the Kings’ recent offensive stretch, there’s value in targeting the over 6.5, currently priced at -110.
Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-110)
One Los Angeles Kings line has caught fire. Adrian Kempe‘s consistent play in the top-six forward group is a significant reason for that line’s success. The Kings forward has been one of the team’s top goal-scoring threats, tallying 17 goals to lead the group. He’s a valuable piece on this team, and it’s a favorable matchup against the struggling Sharks. Kempe is listed at +186 to score.
Best Prop: Adrian Kempe to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+186)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.