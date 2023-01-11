NHL Best Bets: Sharks vs. Kings Game Picks

The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks are headed in opposite directions as LA looks to continue its winning ways at home.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

San Jose Sharks (+176) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-215) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

It’s clear the Sharks won’t win many hockey games this season while the Kings look to return to the playoffs. The Sharks have struggled to kick off the year, posting a 3-5-2 record over their last ten games, while the Kings have won two in a row amid a 7-2-1 stretch.

These Pacific division rivals have collided twice already, with this being their final meeting of the regular season. The Kings won both previous games, 5-2 and 3-2. That should inspire some confidence in their side and correlates with them being sizable favorites on the moneyline at -215, compared to the Sharks’ price of +176.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Sharks should continue riding James Reimer, while the Kings are expected to do the same with Pheonix Copley. The Sharks netminder has a 7-12-3 record with a .895 save percentage, while Copley is 11-2 with a .904 save percentage. Since Copley has emerged in the Kings’ net, they’ve been playing much better hockey, leading to a strong stretch of play over the last month.

There might not be any value in the Kings’ moneyline price, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t the direction bettors should lean toward. We’ve seen them defeat the Sharks by multiple goals once already, so there’s some value in targeting their puck line odds at +112.

Best Bet: Kings puck line (+112)

Over the Kings’ last five games, just two have seen seven or more goals scored, partly due to keeping their opponents’ goal totals down. On the other hand, the Sharks have seen three of their last five go over that number and are playing for the second consecutive night. In addition to the Kings’ recent offensive stretch, there’s value in targeting the over 6.5, currently priced at -110.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-110)

One Los Angeles Kings line has caught fire. Adrian Kempe‘s consistent play in the top-six forward group is a significant reason for that line’s success. The Kings forward has been one of the team’s top goal-scoring threats, tallying 17 goals to lead the group. He’s a valuable piece on this team, and it’s a favorable matchup against the struggling Sharks. Kempe is listed at +186 to score.

Best Prop: Adrian Kempe to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+186)