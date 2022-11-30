NHL Best Bets: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to continue their winning streak tonight when they play host to the San Jose Sharks from Scotiabank Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

San Jose Sharks (+230) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-285) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128)

Right now, there’s a lot to like about how the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing as they look for a fifth straight victory. Toronto has a 7-1-2 record over their past ten games and sits second in the Atlantic division, while the Sharks are coming off a convincing win in Montreal last night, going 5-4-1 over their past ten.

These teams met earlier this season, which saw the Sharks upset the Maple Leafs 4-3. That game was during a difficult stretch for the Leafs, but they’re playing much better now. It’s not surprising to see the Maple Leafs as sizable favorites at -310 on the moneyline compared to the Sharks’ +245. Those prices not only represent the skill gap between the two but also that San Jose is on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Sharks should start Aaron Dell, while the Maple Leafs are expected to go with Matt Murray. The Sharks netminder will make his first start this season after playing in the minors, while Murray is 5-1-1 with a .927 save percentage. It’s safe to say Murray has given the Leafs what they’ve wanted when healthy.

There’s no real value with the Maple Leafs’ moneyline tonight, but with the Sharks playing for the second night in a row and with how well the home side has looked of late, it’s hard to fade their puck line price of -122.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs puck line -1.5 (-122)

Even with all the Maple Leafs’ offensive talent, they’ve done a tremendous job playing a more defensive system this season. Four of the Maple Leafs’ previous five games have seen six or fewer goals scored, which should provide the confidence that they can limit the Sharks tonight. Even though these teams combined for seven goals earlier this season, that seems unlikely this time around with how they’ve been playing. As a result, targeting the under 6.5 at -128 has some value.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-128)

One Maple Leaf forward that is on a run is Mitch Marner. Marner has tallied points in 17 consecutive games for the Leafs, which has him one game away from tying the franchise record held by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk. Marner has recorded three goals over his last five games to lead the Maple Leafs and has 28 points on the campaign. With Marner on the doorstep of history, it’s hard to look away from his prop to score, which has him listed at a very appetizing price of +160.

Best Prop: Mitch Marner to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+160)