NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Blues Game Picks

Two Central division foes will face off on Monday when the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas Stars (-128) vs. St. Louis Blues (+106) Total: 6 (O -118, U -104)

After a rough stretch, the St. Louis Blues have been playing great, with an 8-2 mark over their past ten. The Stars began the season well and are still atop the Central division, but are just 4-3-3 over their last ten games. Even with the Blues’ recent play, they’re still home underdogs at +106 on the moneyline compared to the Stars’ -128.

There’s a lot to like about Dallas, but they haven’t been as efficient on the road, which could make you pause when looking at their price against the Blues. The underlying numbers haven’t been pretty for the Blues, but they’re getting results.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Stars will start Jake Oettinger, while the Blues should likely turn to Jordan Binnington. The Stars goaltender has an 8-2-3 record with a .917 save percentage, while Binnington is 9-7 with a .901 save percentage. The Stars should hold an edge in goal, but Binnington can be better than what he’s shown so far.

With the Blues’ recent heater and the Stars coming back to earth, it’s not a stretch to look at St. Louis as a value play on the moneyline. As a result, side with the home side and take the +106.

Best Bet: Blues moneyline (+106)

The Stars didn’t have lofty expectations heading into the season, and nobody expected them to have the second-highest-scoring offense in the NHL. In addition, the Blues weren’t expected to struggle so much in the earlier going. Both sides are probably due for some correction as the season progresses. There’s likely some value in predicting a higher-scoring affair, so take the over six at -118.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-118)

After signing a lucrative contract, it’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster for Jordan Kyrou. The crafty Blues forward has tallied nine goals and nine assists through 21 games and is slowly becoming the player we saw break out last year. He possesses so much talent and speed, making this an excellent matchup for him to capitalize against a slower Stars team. Kyrou is priced to score tonight at +205, which is a very enticing number.

Best Prop: Jordan Kyrou to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)