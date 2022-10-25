NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Bruins Game Picks

Dallas Stars (+125) vs. Boston Bruins (-150) Total: 6 (O -106, U -114)
The Dallas Stars suffered their first regulation defeat last night when they visited the Ottawa Senators, but they’ve still posted a 4-1-1 record through six games. The Bruins sit atop the Atlantic division with a 5-1 record and are playing well at the moment. Expectations were murky for these franchises this season, but they’ve both had good starts, which bodes well for their prospects of being in the playoff race.
Regarding starting goalies for tonight, with the Stars on a back-to-back and Jake Oettinger getting last night off, they’ll turn to him in this matchup, while the Bruins turn toward either Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman. It’s been a great start to the regular season for the Stars’ netminder, posting a 4-0 record with a .959 save percentage. Things have been more difficult for Swayman, who’s 1-1 with a .816 save percentage, while Ullmark is 4-0 with a .929 save percentage. Keep an eye on the Bruins’ morning skate to see who resides in the starter’s net.
Even though the Stars plus-money price tag is tempting, it’s hard to fade the Bruins on the moneyline at home, so their price of -150 is the direction bettors should gravitate towards.
Best Bet: Bruins moneyline (-150)
Neither the Bruins nor the Stars are built to play a track meet, so don’t expect a lot of goals in this contest tonight. That doesn’t mean there aren’t significant game-changers on offense. It just means you’re not going to see a run-and-gun style of hockey. It’s hard to avoid looking toward the total, set at six. Consider the Under, priced at an excellent number of -114.
Best Bet: Under 6 (-114)
It’s difficult not to be impressed with how dominant Bruins winger David Pastrnak has looked through six games. Over that span, he’s recorded four goals and six assists. Of course, his pace isn’t sustainable for an entire 82-game season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t target one of his player props with the Bruins facing a Stars team playing for a second consecutive night. As a result, targeting Pastrnak to score in this matchup has some value attached to it at +106.
Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+106)
