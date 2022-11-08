NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Jets Game Picks

Two teams enter this matchup on winning streaks, with the Dallas Stars paying a visit to the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Dallas Stars (-118) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-102) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106)

The visiting Dallas Stars enter this matchup with three straight victories, leading to an 8-3-1 and the top position in the Central division. The Jets have been playing just as well, posting two consecutive wins and a 6-3-1 record over their past ten games. Each team has aspirations to get back into the postseason, but there’s more to like about Dallas. The Stars have a new head coach in Peter DeBoer, and he’s notorious for getting the most out of his teams.

Looking at the results, the Stars are scoring at the fourth-highest clip in the NHL and have been playing great defensively, allowing the second-fewest goals against to this point. The Jets have struggled to score goals, sitting 20th, but solid defensive play has them fourth in average goals allowed.

The goalie matchup should feature the Stars’ backup, Scott Wedgewood, and the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck. The Stars backup has a 3-2-1 record with a .908 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 6-2-1 with a .936 save percentage. It’s safe to say that the Jets should have the advantage in goal, but the Stars have been scoring at an impressive clip.

Even though the Jets are going through a strong stretch of play, the Stars have been more consistent and excellent on the road (4-2-1). It’s hard to avoid their moneyline price at -118, even if the Jets have an advantage in goal.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-118)

Although the Stars are scoring at a high rate, they’ve also been elite on defense, which can be said of the Jets. The Stars and Jets will be very comfortable in a low-scoring tilt. Wedgewood has been a serviceable backup for the Stars and should give them an opportunity to win while keeping the scoring low. As a result, turning towards the under six at -106 is the route bettors should take.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-106)

Few players in the NHL have played to Jason Robertson‘s level to kick off this season. The Stars winger has 18 points, including eight goals through twelve games. He’s established himself with one of the best releases in the NHL and has a crafty way of getting his shots off. The Stars have a top-heavy offense, so Robertson will be counted on to produce, meaning there’s value in targeting him to score at +150.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+150)