NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

It hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as they get set to host the Dallas Stars tonight from Scotiabank Arena.

Dallas Stars (+152) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-184) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U -102)

With early season losses to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes, the Maple Leafs have continued to play down to their competition. With the undefeated Dallas Stars (3-0) coming to town, there’s an expectation the Maple Leafs will bring more to this matchup, so it’s not shocking they sit as -184 favorites on the moneyline.

With an early season injury to Matt Murray, Ilya Samsonov is expected to take the bulk of the starts while the Stars counter with Jake Oettinger. The Stars have done an exceptional job of playing strong, defensive hockey early on, allowing just three goals through three games. The same can’t be said of the Leafs, who’ve scored 11 through four games but allowed 12. On paper, it could be a frustrating night for some of the Maple Leafs’ star players, knowing the style of hockey Peter DeBoer instills in his team.

The Stars are playing well early on, but there’s no doubt you can expect a bounce-back performance from the Leafs’ star forwards after head coach Sheldon Keefe called them out publicly. It’s not the best price on the market, but there’s still enough in the Maple Leafs’ moneyline to consider it. There’s more value with the puck line, but it’s hard to see a team like Dallas losing by multiple goals, so play it safe instead.

Even though the Maple Leafs boast a lot of offensive talent, this isn’t a game where a ton of scoring should be present. If it plays out the way the Stars want, neither team will score at a high clip. There’s always the potential that the Maple Leafs’ forwards can break out, but there’s too much value with the under 6.5 tonight.

Just before the start of the season, Jason Robertson signed a four-year extension with the Dallas Stars, and he’s starting to get into a groove. The talented winger has already tallied one goal and four assists through three games and is coming off a season where he scored a career-high 41 goals. There’s a ton to like about this player’s game, and he will fill the net a lot this season. His price to score tonight is attractive at +200. That won’t be a number that lasts, so get it while you can.

