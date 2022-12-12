NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Penguins Game Picks

Two teams with playoff aspirations will collide as the Dallas Stars pay a visit to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dallas Stars (+106) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-130) Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -118)

The Stars and Penguins enter this matchup on win streaks, with Dallas winners of two and the Pens winners of five in a row. Dallas has a 5-2-3 record over their last ten games, while the Penguins are 8-1-1 over that same sample size. There were questions about if the Penguins’ aging core could continue to find success this season, and after a lackluster start to the season, they’ve been one of the hottest teams in December. Dallas has also been consistent with a strong 16-7-5 record.

The Pens have been solid as the home team, posting an 8-3-2 record, while the Stars are 7-4-2 as the visitors. The visiting Stars are listed as slight road underdogs on the moneyline at +106, while the Pens are favorites at -130. With how strongly the Pens have played lately, this is another winnable contest at home, and there’s value in their odds.

Looking toward the expected goalie matchup, the visiting Stars should continue riding Jake Oettinger, while the Penguins should do the same with Tristian Jarry. The Stars netminder has an 11-3-3 record with a .915 save percentage, while Jarry is listed at 12-3-3 with a .919 save percentage. Both goalies have been strong, and that should create a challenging atmosphere for the goal scorers.

It’s hard to fade the Penguins with how they’re playing, even if you can make a case for the Stars. Still, the Penguins are sitting at a very attractive price of -130 on the moneyline and finding multiple ways to win hockey games, so look for them to continue their win streak.

Best Bet: Penguins moneyline (-130)

This is an exciting matchup because both teams have strong offensive and defensive numbers. The Stars have scored at the third-highest clip in the NHL while also sitting tenth in goals allowed per game. On the other hand, the Pens have scored at the seventh-highest rate while sitting in 12th in goals allowed per game. Three of the last five Pens games have seen seven or more goals scored, while just two of the previous five Dallas games have. Goals could be plentiful with these two talented offenses, but it’s much more likely that this will be a defensive matchup with little space in the neutral zone. As a result, side with the under 6.5 at -118.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-118)

Age is just a number for one of the best hockey players ever to lace up skates. Sidney Crosby has continued to put up superstar numbers for the Penguins, tallying 17 goals and 21 assists through just 28 games this year. A big reason that the Penguins have been playing such strong hockey is because of their captain, and he’s continued to help lead them to positive results. Crosby leads the Pens with five goals over his last five games, and there’s value in him lighting the lamp tonight, currently priced at +146 on the moneyline.

Best Prop: Sidney Crosby to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+146)